DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Josh Turek Wins the Iowa Senate Seat

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 11:25 PM
Advertisement
Josh Turek Wins the Iowa Senate Seat
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave, File

Democrat Josh Turek has won the Senate seat in Iowa. He defeated Republican Ashley Hinson for the seat held by retiring Senator Joni Ernst.

Advertisement

Turek took an early lead and Hinson was never able to catch up with him.

Decision Desk called the race at 11:16 PM Eastern.

With 78 percent reporting, Turek won with 51.20 percent of the vote. Hinson had 45.61 percent.

Recommended
LIVE: It’s Election Night 2026 and the Fight Against Socialism Is On Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Decision Desk also said the Democrats take control of the Senate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY HINSON | DEMOCRAT PARTY | IOWA | JOSH TUREK | SENATE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

LIVE: It&#x2019;s Election Night 2026 and the Fight Against Socialism Is On

LIVE: It’s Election Night 2026 and the Fight Against Socialism Is On

Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami

Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami

Matt Vespa
Here's What the White House Is Saying About the Election Results

Here's What the White House Is Saying About the Election Results

Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos