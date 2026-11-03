Josh Turek Wins the Iowa Senate Seat

Democrat Josh Turek has won the Senate seat in Iowa. He defeated Republican Ashley Hinson for the seat held by retiring Senator Joni Ernst.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Advertisement

Turek took an early lead and Hinson was never able to catch up with him.

DDHQ Race Update (est. 48% in): Iowa US Senate



Josh Turek (D): 366,883 (53.1%)

Ashley Hinson (R): 304,576 (44.1%)



Follow more results here:https://t.co/SWWWqUHZpn pic.twitter.com/xqP2urYBzW — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Decision Desk called the race at 11:16 PM Eastern.

Decision Desk HQ projects Josh Turek wins the IA US Senate General Election#DecisionMade: 11:16 PM EST



Follow live results here: https://t.co/itEu2w1KB6 pic.twitter.com/WftezBYPUV — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

With 78 percent reporting, Turek won with 51.20 percent of the vote. Hinson had 45.61 percent.

Josh Turek is just too liberal for Iowa.



He voted to take your tax dollars and give welfare benefits to illegal immigrants.



He voted to let kids secretly change their gender at school without telling their parents.



He voted to make it easier to raise taxes on working families… — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) October 5, 2026

Josh Turek is a liberal cosplaying as a moderate.



His actual record?



Giving taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal immigrants.



Letting kids secretly change their gender at school without parental consent.



Raising taxes on Iowa families and seniors.



Siding with fake-meat… pic.twitter.com/ncLStGGSwO — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) October 17, 2026

Decision Desk also said the Democrats take control of the Senate.

Decision Desk HQ projects that the Democrats win the Senate.

#DecisionMade: 11:18 PM EST



Follow live results here: https://t.co/xiVysThr3Y pic.twitter.com/rOvrPhNsV8 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.