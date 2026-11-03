NRSC Sends Cease-and-Desist to County Clerks Misinforming Michigan Voters

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has sent four cease and desist letters to Kent, Shiawassee, Wayne, and Monroe County clerks in Michigan who are spreading misinformation to voters on Election Day.

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The letter told the clerks to stop the unlawful practices occurring at polling places in these counties, specifically as it relates to split-ticket voting.

Many Michigan Democrats are voting for Mike Rogers for Senate.

Michigan Democrat tells @realDailyWire he’s voting for Mike Rogers pic.twitter.com/6s8TruSZzu — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) November 2, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: CNN just approached two random Michigan Democrats on election day and THEY SAID THEY'RE VOTING MIKE ROGERS (R).



"Never [voted Republican in the past]. Draw your own conclusions...I'm against hate."



This is huge.



Keep this going all day. Mike can do it!… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2026

"We have received multiple, credible reports from voters and credentialed election challengers that election inspectors at polling locations in your county are instructing voters that if they darken the straight-party oval for one party and then also vote for an individual candidate of a different party ... their ballot 'will be spoiled,' 'will be rejected,' or 'will not count,'" the letter reads.

The letter notes that split-ticket voting is a constitutional right in Michigan.

"The Michigan Constitution guarantees every qualified elector '[t]he right, once registered to a 'straight party' vote option on partisan general election ballots,'" the letter continued, "and provides in the same subsection that '[t]he voter may vote a split or mixed ticket." Under the Bureau of Elections' mandated instructional language, voters may cast a straight ticket, a split ticket, or a mixed ticket. The split ticket says voters "may vote a straight ticket AND vote for individual candidates of your choice."

The letter also demands that county clerks take the following steps upon receipt of the letter:

Cease directly or indirectly instructing voters, orally, in writing or otherwise, that a ballot on which a straight-party selection is combined with a vote for an individual candidate of a different party will be spoiled, rejected, invalidated, or not counted. "Issue a written corrective instruction to every precinct chairperson, election inspector, and absent voter counting board member" to clarify that voters may vote straight ticket and for individual candidates of another party and that those ballots are valid and must be tabulated. Ensure that no ballots are marked "spoiled," "rejected," or "not counted" on the basis of split-ticket voting. Confirm that tabulators are programmed in accordance with these requirements. Identify all known instances in which these instructions were given to voters.

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The letter also instructed clerks to preserve all records.

The NRSC said in a press release that it is "committed to ensuring that every single Michigander is able to cast their ballot for who they want and that the ballot is accurately counted and recorded.

"The stakes have never been higher and we are dedicated to ensuring that every single Michiganders' voice is heard tonight," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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