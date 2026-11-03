A Connecticut State Lawmaker Was Busted for Stealing Opponent's Lawn Signs

Connecticut State Rep. Anne Hughes, a Democrat, was arrested and charged with larceny after stealing her opponent's lawn signs. Darrell Harris' campaign signs were tracked with AirTags, which led authorities to property owned by Hughes.

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BREAKING: CT State Rep Anne Hughes (D) charged with larceny after allegedly stealing campaign signs belonging to her opponent



The signs were reported missing and an airtag in the sign led police straight to a property owned by Hughes pic.twitter.com/R6thN1DeML — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2026

Here's more:

Hughes, who is seeking reelection to a fifth term representing the 135th House District of Easton, Redding and Weston, acknowledged removing lawn signs that she says were improperly placed on public property. “I apologize for removing them rather than contacting the police or my opponent’s campaign to remove them, and I take full responsibility and accountability for my actions,” Hughes said in statement. Darrell Harris, the Republican challenger, said a volunteer frustrated by disappearing lawn signs had hidden air tags in some signs, and the campaign was able to track one Friday. “I expected it to ping to same random person,” Harris said Saturday. “The last thing I expected was it to ping on her property.” The signs taunted Hughes for a so-called “hot mic” moment at a press conference called by lawmakers who favor higher taxes on the wealthy. She was heard joking to colleague, “We’re not rich. But I always tell the governor to tax my people — they won’t even notice.” Harris’ signs said, “We noticed.”

According to the CT Insider, House Speaker Matt Ritter has said Hughes will face no disciplinary action.

Dems never have to put AirTags in their lawn signs. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 2, 2026

We noticed that, too.

A Connecticut Democrat who said "Tax my people, they won't even notice" is now charged with larceny.



Her opponent's signs said "We noticed."



They went missing. An AirTag inside one led police to her property.



The voters noticed. So did the AirTag. https://t.co/ZfTDydGKU7 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 1, 2026

It should be the end of her political career, but it won't be.

Leftists taking things that don’t belong to them in the name of “saving democracy.”



Ya don’t say… https://t.co/APwUWXmZ4W — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) November 2, 2026

Connecticut House Minority Leader Vincent J. Candelora told the CT Mirror that Hughes' actions were "an assault on free speech."

"But if these allegations are true, stealing her opponent’s signs to hide her own words is an assault on free speech and a serious breach of the public trust,” he said in an emailed statement. “It raises real questions about whether she is fit for office."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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