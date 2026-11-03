DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

A Connecticut State Lawmaker Was Busted for Stealing Opponent's Lawn Signs

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 8:00 AM
Advertisement
A Connecticut State Lawmaker Was Busted for Stealing Opponent's Lawn Signs
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Connecticut State Rep. Anne Hughes, a Democrat, was arrested and charged with larceny after stealing her opponent's lawn signs. Darrell Harris' campaign signs were tracked with AirTags, which led authorities to property owned by Hughes.

Advertisement

Here's more:

Hughes, who is seeking reelection to a fifth term representing the 135th House District of Easton, Redding and Weston, acknowledged removing lawn signs that she says were improperly placed on public property.

“I apologize for removing them rather than contacting the police or my opponent’s campaign to remove them, and I take full responsibility and accountability for my actions,” Hughes said in statement.

Darrell Harris, the Republican challenger, said a volunteer frustrated by disappearing lawn signs had hidden air tags in some signs, and the campaign was able to track one Friday.

“I expected it to ping to same random person,” Harris said Saturday. “The last thing I expected was it to ping on her property.”

The signs taunted Hughes for a so-called “hot mic” moment at a press conference called by lawmakers who favor higher taxes on the wealthy. She was heard joking to colleague, “We’re not rich. But I always tell the governor to tax my people — they won’t even notice.” 

Harris’ signs said, “We noticed.”

According to the CT Insider, House Speaker Matt Ritter has said Hughes will face no disciplinary action.

Recommended
Voting Machines Are Not Working in This GOP-Held District. Here's Why They're Acting Up Matt Vespa Hillary Clinton Spews Insane Lies to Explain How the Dems Might Have a Bad Election Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We noticed that, too.

It should be the end of her political career, but it won't be.

Connecticut House Minority Leader Vincent J. Candelora told the CT Mirror that Hughes' actions were "an assault on free speech."

"But if these allegations are true, stealing her opponent’s signs to hide her own words is an assault on free speech and a serious breach of the public trust,” he said in an emailed statement. “It raises real questions about whether she is fit for office."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONNECTICUT | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FREE SPEECH
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Voting Machines Are Not Working in This GOP-Held District. Here's Why They're Acting Up

Voting Machines Are Not Working in This GOP-Held District. Here's Why They're Acting Up

Matt Vespa
Hillary Clinton Spews Insane Lies to Explain How the Dems Might Have a Bad Election Night

Hillary Clinton Spews Insane Lies to Explain How the Dems Might Have a Bad Election Night

Matt Vespa
The Update on That Learjet Crash in Florida Is Beyond Tragic

The Update on That Learjet Crash in Florida Is Beyond Tragic

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos