Lindsay James Wins House Seat in IA-02

Lindsay James has won the House seat in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. She beat Republican Joe Mitchell.

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Decision Desk made the call for James at 11:30 PM Eastern.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Lindsay James wins the IA US House 2 General Election#DecisionMade: 11:33 PM EST



Follow live results here: https://t.co/Zj9WjZgR5b pic.twitter.com/TyEWxb7UaG — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

With 89 percent of the vote in, James was up 50.28 percent to Mitchell's 45.09 percent.

🚨 UPDATE: Lindsay James WINS Iowa House District 2!



DDHQ published this projection at 11:36 PM ET.



WIN THE NEXT HOUSE FIGHT.



Iowa is called. Republicans need House wins elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/RJJLp2sL0p — Aaron Bacus (@AaronBacus) November 4, 2026

🚨BREAKING🚨



Democrat Lindsay James has defeated Republican Joe Mitchell in the IA-02 U.S. House Election.



This is a flip from 🔴 to 🔵. pic.twitter.com/no1dhzzQ3D — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) November 4, 2026

As of 11:41 PM Eastern, Decision Desk has Democrats controlling the Senate 51 to 40.

99% KALSHI PROJECTION: Lindsay James (D) will win the IA-02 House race pic.twitter.com/W3wZKP2tNx — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) November 4, 2026

James was a member of Iowa House of Representatives, representing the 71st District. During her time in the Iowa House, she missed 177 out of 342 votes. Those votes included legislation on property tax reductions, strengthening of criminal penalties for animal torture, and screen time limitations in public schools. When asked about this during the debate, James ran from the tough questions.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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