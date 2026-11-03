DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Lindsay James Wins House Seat in IA-02

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 11:48 PM
Advertisement
Lindsay James Wins House Seat in IA-02
AP Photo/Krysta Fauria

Lindsay James has won the House seat in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. She beat Republican Joe Mitchell.

Decision Desk made the call for James at 11:30 PM Eastern.

Advertisement

With 89 percent of the vote in, James was up 50.28 percent to Mitchell's 45.09 percent.

As of 11:41 PM Eastern, Decision Desk has Democrats controlling the Senate 51 to 40.

Recommended
LIVE: It’s Election Night 2026 and the Fight Against Socialism Is On Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami Matt Vespa
Advertisement

James was a member of Iowa House of Representatives, representing the 71st District. During her time in the Iowa House, she missed 177 out of 342 votes. Those votes included legislation on property tax reductions, strengthening of criminal penalties for animal torture, and screen time limitations in public schools. When asked about this during the debate, James ran from the tough questions.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | IOWA | REPUBLICAN PARTY
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

LIVE: It&#x2019;s Election Night 2026 and the Fight Against Socialism Is On

LIVE: It’s Election Night 2026 and the Fight Against Socialism Is On

Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami

Cooked: GOP Gets Washed Out of Congress in Blue Tsunami

Matt Vespa
Here's What the White House Is Saying About the Election Results

Here's What the White House Is Saying About the Election Results

Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos