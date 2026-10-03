Lindsay James Runs From Questions Over 177 Missed Votes As She Campaigns for Congress

Democrat congressional candidate Lindsay James is facing fierce scrutiny over her attendance in the Iowa House as she campaigns for a promotion to the U.S. Congress.

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During a Thursday night debate between James and her Republican opponent Joe Mitchell, the moderator repeatedly pressed James for an answer as to why she missed 177 of 342 votes since launching her campaign, more than half of all votes so far this year.

James, evidently unwilling to speak about her record on fighting for her constituents’ priorities, dodged the questions.

Democrat Lindsay James, who is running in Iowa's 2nd District, was captured ignoring questions as to why she missed 177 of 342 votes in the Iowa House since launching her campaign. This follows from Thursday's debate, where she dodged a moderator's questions over the same issue. pic.twitter.com/vBPSuRNlgp — Joe Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) October 3, 2026

James continued the practice of running from her record when confronted by an Iowan who likewise demanded answers as to why she refuses to represent her district. The Iowan’s question was only met with silence.

Votes that James missed in April and May included property tax reductions, strengthening of criminal penalties for animal torture, and screen time limitations in public schools. All were missed while James hosted campaign events around the 2nd District.

“Iowans show up to work every day, but Lindsay James couldn’t be bothered to show up for them,” NRCC spokeswoman Emily Tuttle told Townhall. “There’s no excuse for missing more than half of her votes and leaving Iowans without a voice in the State House while she campaigned for a promotion to Congress. That’s why James keeps dodging the question, she knows Iowans can’t trust her to show up for them.”

The debate over whether or not James would continue the practice of missing vast swaths of votes in the U.S. House will likely continue over the next 31 days before Election Day.

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