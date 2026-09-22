Lindsay James Is Lying to Iowans

Lindsay James, the Democrat running for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, just dropped a new ad that's desperately trying to rewrite her record on protecting women's and girls' sports.

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AdImpact/Axios: Lindsay James (D) releases new ad



“We need to protect kids, and we need common sense rules to keep sports fair for boys and for girls. Parents know what's best for our kids. Washington needs to stay out of it.” pic.twitter.com/AMsvrQXGEc — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 18, 2026

"I'm Lindsay James, a chaplain and a mom of two teenagers," James says in the ad. "Dark money groups are lying about me, so I want to tell you what I actually believe."

"My faith teaches me that all children are made in the image of God," she continues. "We need to protect kids and we need common sense rules to keep sports fair for boys and for girls. Parents know what's best for our kids. Washington needs to stay out of it. That's why I approve this message."

But while James' ad says one thing, her record says another.

In 2022, James voted against legislation that would have prevented men from competing in women's sports. That bill, HF 2416, required school-sponsored athletic teams and events to be designated as male, female, or co-ed. Only students who are female based on sex were eligible to participate on teams classified as female. The legislation covered Iowa public schools and accredited nonpublic schools, as well as Iowa's Regents universities, community colleges, and Iowa colleges participating in the NCAA, NAIA or the NJCAA. She also voted against legislation that would have required students to use school bathrooms that correspond with their biological sex.

Last year, she voted against a bill, SF 418, that banned gender identity theories from being taught in Iowa schools from kindergarten through sixth grade. That bill also defined sex as male or female, removed gender identity as a protected class from the Iowa Civil Rights Act, repealed a provision that allowed Iowa to reissue birth certificates with changed sex designations, and applied the definition of sex to provisions governing school bathrooms, locker rooms, and athletics.

And despite James' claim that "parents know what's best for our kids," she voted against legislation that would have required parental notification if a student wanted to change his or her gender at school.

A few days ago, James appeared on CNN where she was asked about gender mutilation surgeries for minors, and she once again hid her true stance.

Iowa Democrat Lindsay James dodges when asked if she supports gender mutilation surgery for minors.



CNN: "You’re in favor of gender affirming care for kids?"



JAMES: “I see all kids made in the image of God and all of the policy choices that I make reflect human dignity.” pic.twitter.com/O4dNG8UwXi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2026

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"As a chaplain, I see all kids made in the image of God and all of the policy choices that I make reflect human dignity," she replies.

Her lies will not play well with the voters in Iowa.

"Lindsay James can lie as much as she wants in a campaign ad," said NRCC Spokeswoman Emily Tuttle. "But she can't rewrite her voting record. Iowans can look at her votes for themselves, and no amount of election-year spin can erase them."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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