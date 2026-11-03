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These Alaska Mailers Reveal What the Democrats' Game Was With the Fake Dan Sullivan Candidate

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 2:45 PM
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These Alaska Mailers Reveal What the Democrats' Game Was With the Fake Dan Sullivan Candidate
This combination photo shows Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, left, in Palmer, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2026, and a candidate in Alaska's Senate race, Dan Sullivan, right, in Petersburg, Alaska, July 3, 2026. (AP Photos/Mark Thiessen/Becky Bohrer, File)

This is why Democrats worked to get a fake Dan Sullivan on the ballot in Alaska. We broke the story in May, and The New York Times finally picked up on it last week, but it's clear the Democrats wanted to help Mary Peltola by putting a candidate with the same name as Republican Dan Sullivan on the ballot.

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And this mailer proves it.

The mailer doesn't mention the real Dan Sullivan at all. Instead, it looks like they're trying to put a conservative agenda with the phony to siphon off votes.

"Marc Elias and every corrupt Democrat behind this operation need to be prosecuted and locked up.The lengths they’ll go to cheat and deceive voters are absolutely sickening," Milan wrote.

As our Matt Vespa wrote about earlier, a voter realized he may have cast the ballot for the wrong Sullivan, which is what Democrats want.

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A judge threw out the suit filed over these shenanigans, too.

Yes. No one is above the law, after all.

"Whatever happens today, Todd Blanche will still be AG, and he should come down on every one of these dirty tricksters like a ton of bricks. So should the FEC, Treasury, and every other agency with the power to do so," Mahncke wrote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FRAUD
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