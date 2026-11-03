These Alaska Mailers Reveal What the Democrats' Game Was With the Fake Dan Sullivan Candidate

This is why Democrats worked to get a fake Dan Sullivan on the ballot in Alaska. We broke the story in May, and The New York Times finally picked up on it last week, but it's clear the Democrats wanted to help Mary Peltola by putting a candidate with the same name as Republican Dan Sullivan on the ballot.

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And this mailer proves it.

🚨 UNBELIEVABLE! 👇



Alaska voters got mailers Friday that left out the incumbent Dan Sullivan and only included the imposter Decoy Dan Sullivan.



Marc Elias and every corrupt Democrat behind this operation need to be prosecuted and locked up.



The lengths they’ll go to cheat and… pic.twitter.com/mfsTIQCezs — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 3, 2026

The mailer doesn't mention the real Dan Sullivan at all. Instead, it looks like they're trying to put a conservative agenda with the phony to siphon off votes.

"Marc Elias and every corrupt Democrat behind this operation need to be prosecuted and locked up.The lengths they’ll go to cheat and deceive voters are absolutely sickening," Milan wrote.

Democrat cheating is getting more and more BRAZEN. And not NEARLY enough is being done about it. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 3, 2026

As our Matt Vespa wrote about earlier, a voter realized he may have cast the ballot for the wrong Sullivan, which is what Democrats want.

More evidence for the upcoming criminal prosecutions https://t.co/SCD5T5WPGt — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2026

A judge threw out the suit filed over these shenanigans, too.

There needs to be jail time for this. https://t.co/KFIZJS0oPY — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 3, 2026

Yes. No one is above the law, after all.

The fake postcard says its from ALASKA VALUES PAC, an outfit established just a few weeks ago. It's a near certainty that the usual lawfare operatives have their fingerprints all over it. Whatever happens today, Todd Blanche will still be AG, and he should come down on every one… https://t.co/Wtmg1F2BKz — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 3, 2026

"Whatever happens today, Todd Blanche will still be AG, and he should come down on every one of these dirty tricksters like a ton of bricks. So should the FEC, Treasury, and every other agency with the power to do so," Mahncke wrote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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