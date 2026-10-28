Why This CNN Host Should Apologize to AG Todd Blanche Over the Alaska Senate Race

Here’s a commandment everyone should learn, recite, and remember: the liberal media are wrong about everything. When they come out forcefully, expect them to eat pavement and backtrack. When they go on a ‘we’re the facts people’ tangent, be prepared for them to eat more crow. Anytime this industry takes a firm stand that everyone knows is facially untrue, they get a face-full of buckshot.

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The New York Times ran a lengthy, damning story about the election games Democrats are playing in Alaska, using Decoy Dan Sullivan to siphon support from incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, who is running against Democrat Mary Peltola. Today, CNN’s Dana Bash said these aren’t new, but they’re dirty tricks that aren’t illegal. That’s not what she argued on Sunday with Attorney General Todd Blanche, who also took CBS News’ Margaret Brennen to task for misinforming viewers about what’s going on up there:

Dana Bash spent the weekend arguing with Todd Blanche that this didn’t happen… — David Bozell 🇺🇸 (@DavidBozell) October 28, 2026

Soooo Todd Blanche was right Paging Dana Bash — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) October 28, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: AG Todd Blanche catches Dana Bash RED-HANDED misleading viewers on Alaska cheating and he FORCES her to correct on-air "CONVENIENTLY, you put the Constitution on your screen, but you highlighted only the first clause! Why don't you show the NEXT CLAUSE to your viewers which says that Congress is allowed to pass laws to make sure that that happens? PUT THAT BACK UP THERE." BASH: We have it up, go ahead 🤣 BLANCHE: "The second clause says, but the Congress made at any time by law — and we have a law and that's the law that we're relying on when we filed suit earlier this week." Doing anything to make it seem like Trump is violating the Constitution. He then expertly dismantles any attempt to justify Alaska letting the fake Dan Sullivan on the ballot — FEDERAL LAW is supreme to protect voters President Trump says he directed the DOJ lawsuit and it only will have an impact if the fraud Sullivan SIPHONS ENOUGH VOTES to unseat incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan. MASTERCLASS BY BLANCHE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! AG Todd Blanche just OBLITERATED CNN's Dana Bash after she tried to defend cheating in Alaska "You're talking about JANUARY 6TH?! That's so EMBARRASSING to this network that THAT'S what you're talking about! And then you cite polls? [You] haven't ONCE uttered the fact that there's a dispute that this candidate's on the ballot to CONFUSE voters." "You won't even CONCEDE that basic premise!" BASH: I am not arguing that. I am just saying that this was litigated in the Alaska courts when all the way up to the Supreme Court. BLANCHE: Unless federal law is violated. And by the way, the Alaska Supreme Court explicitly didn't consider federal law. That wasn't before them. BOOM!! He's talking about the fake DAN SULLIVAN planted by Democrats to steal the election for Mary Peltola. Blanche is unmatched. DOJ is suing to make sure voters are not manipulated and they have EVERY RIGHT to do so — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026

🚨 WOW! AG Todd Blanche just DESTROYED Margaret Brennan after she outright lied about the DOJ lawsuit against Alaska Democrats' cheating "First of all, let me CORRECT you, you described facts that are at best misleading but REALLY A LIE to your viewers. It is NOT two Dan Sullivans..." "The head of the Alaska Election Commission — not President Trump, not me — has said that the second Dan Sullivan is running solely to confuse voters, solely to pull votes away from the incumbent senator!" "It's NOT to let the federal government take over the Alaska system of selecting their next senator or certifying who's going to be senator. It's asking the court to step in where the Alaska Supreme Court didn't, which is to look at federal law and, if necessary, to allow a process for Alaska to decide who should be certified as the winner." 🎯 After torching Dana Bash on CNN, Blanche went right over to Face the Nation and dismantled CBS for pretending a decoy candidate who registered as a Republican two days before filing — and even tried to use the incumbent senator's middle initial "S" — is just an innocent coincidence! LEGACY MEDIA IS COMPLICIT IN FRAUD. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026

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Talk about being taken to the woodshed. Also, we were right again.

In these battles, I'm not tired of winning.

🚨Mary Peltola in August: “It should be a criminal offense to lie or mislead the electorate. YES!” https://t.co/oemOFQJxKZ — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 28, 2026

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