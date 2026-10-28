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Why This CNN Host Should Apologize to AG Todd Blanche Over the Alaska Senate Race

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 28, 2026 3:50 PM
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Why This CNN Host Should Apologize to AG Todd Blanche Over the Alaska Senate Race
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Here’s a commandment everyone should learn, recite, and remember: the liberal media are wrong about everything. When they come out forcefully, expect them to eat pavement and backtrack. When they go on a ‘we’re the facts people’ tangent, be prepared for them to eat more crow. Anytime this industry takes a firm stand that everyone knows is facially untrue, they get a face-full of buckshot. 

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The New York Times ran a lengthy, damning story about the election games Democrats are playing in Alaska, using Decoy Dan Sullivan to siphon support from incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, who is running against Democrat Mary Peltola. Today, CNN’s Dana Bash said these aren’t new, but they’re dirty tricks that aren’t illegal. That’s not what she argued on Sunday with Attorney General Todd Blanche, who also took CBS News’ Margaret Brennen to task for misinforming viewers about what’s going on up there:

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Talk about being taken to the woodshed. Also, we were right again. 

In these battles, I'm not tired of winning. 

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News Topics ALASKA | ELECTION INTEGRITY | THE NEW YORK TIMES | TODD BLANCHE | LIBERAL MEDIA
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