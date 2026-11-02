PBS Tries to Normalize Late-Night Ballot Dumps

PBS NewsHour is trying to normalize the bizarre, late-night ballot dumps that lead to massive jumps in vote totals — usually for Democrats. It's an odd thing to post days before the midterms, and it's raising more than a few eyebrows.

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If you go to bed on election night and don't know who won a midterm congressional race, that's normal. And if you wake up the next morning and find that a candidate who was behind hours earlier has since pulled ahead, that's normal, too. (via @PolitiFact) https://t.co/qXoZPnofJf — PBS News (@NewsHour) October 31, 2026

That PolitiFact is involved is the chef's kiss.

Here's more:

In past elections, elected leaders, candidates and social media users have spread falsehoods that "late night" arrivals of "ballot dumps" or "suitcases" of ballots are signs of fraud, or that only Democratic-led cities take days to count votes. Some states such as Florida often complete the majority of their unofficial counts in fewer hours or days than elsewhere. But it is not a sign of fraud if other places need more time. "States are neither fast or slow, they all count and certify the results in accordance with the laws passed by their state legislature," said Ryan Macias, an election technology and cybersecurity expert. "What is fast or slow is how quickly the media can collect sufficient evidence to confidently predict the winner, which is typically based on the margin of victory."

This would make sense if the ballots weren't disproportionately favoring Democrats. The math doesn't add up.

There's also a pending Community Note that points out only roughly five to eight percent of elections had outcomes that differed from the day-after projections.

If you repeat a lie enough times it's still a lie. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 1, 2026

Correct.

Did the DNC draft this post for you?



Or was it Chuck Schumer? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 1, 2026

Would we be surprised by that?

"Via politifact." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2026

Which is all political, little fact.

It's not. Pratt should know.

And here's the thing, back in 2018 The New York Times did a video on the 2000 election saying it was not normal to not have results on Election Day.

In 2016 The NY Times did a video on the 2000 election and how crazy it was to not have the results on Election Day.



Now the MSM tells us that not having the results on Election Day is normal. 😜 pic.twitter.com/iZX3Jp1tfI https://t.co/DpbUbI21Cz — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 1, 2026

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"The one thing no one expected in a presidential campaign is that we wouldn't know who won on election day," said the man on camera.

PBS: “That’s normal”

No it isn’t. It’s third world.

Plenty of states, like Florida, count their ballots in real time and are done on election night.



They want the public to think it’s “normal” to give Democrats every opportunity to cheat.



Stop excepting late mail-in ballots and… https://t.co/YzsgTXvMuW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 1, 2026

It's hard to argue against this, especially with the shenanigans of the last several cycles.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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