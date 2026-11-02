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Here's Why Abdul El-Sayed Said He Doesn't Oppose Men in Girls' Locker Rooms

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 02, 2026 9:00 AM
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Here's Why Abdul El-Sayed Said He Doesn't Oppose Men in Girls' Locker Rooms
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Yikes.

This is yet another major misstep for the Abdul El-Sayed campaign. In an interview with Ross Douthat, El-Sayed was asked about boys in girls' sports, and his answer was less than impressive.

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"What happens with transgender kids on sports teams and so on, right?" Douthat asked. "These are places where rights are in conflict, right? What do you think happens there?"

"I don't know that that's actually true," El-Sayed replied. "We manufacture these social issues because, here's the thing about it. Ross, you have an iPhone in your pocket, probably. Or is it an iPhone or a Samsung? You have a phone in your pocket, right? You can get access to everything and anything in the whole world. All the world's information in your pocket. The notion that, somehow, you are going to prevent your child from being exposed to something that you may find disagreeable and that that is going to be because of school is so profoundly outdated. Because, of course, you have all the information and they have all the information."

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"So here's the thing about it," he continued, "I think it's really important for us to recognize that the free flow of information is actually a beautiful thing. It's really important and the most important thing you can do is not try to protect a person from seeing a thing, it's about trying to make sure that as you coach your kid through the world, you are engaging with them and saying, 'Here's what I believe, here's what you may see in the world. You get to make your choices about who you're going to be in the world.' But that's going to require us to make do with the fact that, like, the Internet is a real thing."

Not only is El-Sayed implying that girls will be exposed to naked men and boys by searching online, he's fundamentally misrepresenting the crux of the sports argument: parents are not trying to hide transgender people from their daughters. They're trying to make sure their daughters have a level playing field against other girls, free from boys, and that girls aren't put at physical risk by playing sports against stronger boys.

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And, yes, part of that is preventing boys from changing in girls' locker rooms.

He's fundamentally dishonest.

Exactly. Girls' don't get a say and when they stand up, they get punished.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TRANSGENDER
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