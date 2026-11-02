Parents Should Pay Attention to This Sign at a Crowley Campaign Stop

Is it possible that Wisconsin will follow Minnesota, California, and other states where parents who refuse to "affirm" their child's gender identity could lose custody? David Crowley's pro-trans policies could make that a possibility if Democrats win the Dairy State tomorrow.

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Sign at David Crowley event



Crowley is for transing kids



Democrats want to take your kids away if you don’t affirm their trans identity



Don’t let this happen Wisconsin! https://t.co/jxwS1lmLZL pic.twitter.com/0kDw6dHnnk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 2, 2026

His radical agenda would also allow men in women's sports and spaces and overriding parental rights.

David Crowley supports biological men competing in girls’ sports, sex-change surgeries for minors, and the government telling parents how to raise their own kids.



Reject woke nonsense. Vote for common sense on November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/6h4o32iVtj — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) November 2, 2026

Vote for common sense tomorrow.

Wisconsin Democrats are sending a message to Conservative parents. Are you getting it? pic.twitter.com/VZgf9ye0wB — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) November 2, 2026

The WisDems could not make this any clearer.

Wisconsin parents have been clear: we want our kids safe, our daughters protected in sports and locker rooms, and a say in what’s happening at school.@TomTiffanyWI is listening. He’s pledged to sign the Parental Rights legislation and the Saving Girls Sports bills that Tony… https://t.co/bvqiBDSkpO — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 2, 2026

Wisconsin cannot afford to follow the path of blue states. Our children and families deserve better.

The message is that some parents just don’t matter. Parents like mine won’t have a say in what happens at their kids school. https://t.co/Ncjk8hyS0C — Ella Frei (@EllaFrei17) November 2, 2026

Democrats have made it very clear conservatives don't matter.

Why wouldn't parents assume their children fall within sexual norms for a vast majority of people? This is the same mentality that Camryn Manheim and other left-wing mothers have about wanting their children to be gay so they can wave pride flags and brag to their friends about how tolerant they are to have a kid who is part of the LGBTQ community.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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