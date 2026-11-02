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Parents Should Pay Attention to This Sign at a Crowley Campaign Stop

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 02, 2026 6:00 PM
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Parents Should Pay Attention to This Sign at a Crowley Campaign Stop
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

Is it possible that Wisconsin will follow Minnesota, California, and other states where parents who refuse to "affirm" their child's gender identity could lose custody? David Crowley's pro-trans policies could make that a possibility if Democrats win the Dairy State tomorrow.

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His radical agenda would also allow men in women's sports and spaces and overriding parental rights.

Vote for common sense tomorrow.

The WisDems could not make this any clearer.

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Wisconsin cannot afford to follow the path of blue states. Our children and families deserve better.

Democrats have made it very clear conservatives don't matter.

Why wouldn't parents assume their children fall within sexual norms for a vast majority of people? This is the same mentality that Camryn Manheim and other left-wing mothers have about wanting their children to be gay so they can wave pride flags and brag to their friends about how tolerant they are to have a kid who is part of the LGBTQ community.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TRANSGENDER | WISCONSIN
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