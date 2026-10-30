DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Illegal Alien From Haiti Arrested in Murder of North Philly Walmart Manager

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 30, 2026 11:30 AM
Advertisement
Illegal Alien From Haiti Arrested in Murder of North Philly Walmart Manager
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Destino Jean-Louis was arrested last Friday in North Philadelphia, charged with murder in the death of his wife, 45-year-old Walmart manager, Latosha Ann Cooper. Two days before the shooting, Cooper celebrated her birthday, and she was a mother and grandmother.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Fox News that Jean-Louis is an illegal alien from Haiti who was flown to the U.S. under the Biden-Harris administration's SHNV mass parole migrant flights program in 2023.

"According to investigators, Jean-Louis had previously been married to the victim he killed as part of an immigration-related sham marriage arrangement that was designed to help get him get a green card in the US. But after DHS denied the application in July, the victim, Latosha Cooper, withdrew the petition and cut off contact with him, and Jean-Louis became angry. He is accused of shooting Cooper in the head outside of the Walmart on Wednesday after finding out about her work schedule. He previously worked at the Walmart with her. The DA in Montgomery County, PA has now charged him with murder," Melugin wrote.

Recommended
The Ukrainian Gordian Knot Victor Davis Hanson NY Judge Doubts Letitia James Can Be Fair in Cornell Case Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Here's more:

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the shooting occurred on October 21 just before 11:30 p.m. outside the store in Cheltenham.

Investigators alleged that Jean-Louis stood masked near a bush with a direct line of sight to the store entrance, ran toward Cooper as she exited the building for the night alongside another employee and fatally shot her.

Court documents state that Jean-Louis and Cooper were married in March of last year and were attempting to navigate the legal process to allow Jean-Louis to remain in the United States.

An investigator on the case stated that immigration officials conducted an interview with the couple and declined to approve the petition after determining the marriage was not legitimate for immigration purposes.

Following that determination, Cooper withdrew her petition to sponsor him in July of this year, according to court filings.

Last year, President Trump terminated the program that allowed Jean-Louis to enter the country.

Jean-Louis had previously worked at Walmart but was terminated over immigration issues.

Yes, they are. And Democrats do not care.

Advertisement

Here we'll point out that guns are heavily regulated in Haiti.

"In one case, they even approved CHNV supporters who admitted that the income they planned to use to support the alien included income derived from criminal activity.The Biden-Harris Administration's willingness to cast aside the best interests of Americans enabled fraud, undermined national security, and endangered public safety — all in favor of ensuring that hundreds of thousands of otherwise illegal aliens could enter. Crazy," the post reads.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | DHS | HAITI | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Ukrainian Gordian Knot

The Ukrainian Gordian Knot

Victor Davis Hanson
NY Judge Doubts Letitia James Can Be Fair in Cornell Case

NY Judge Doubts Letitia James Can Be Fair in Cornell Case

Jeff Charles
Ilhan Omar's Alleged Sham Marriage Took a Wild Turn

Ilhan Omar's Alleged Sham Marriage Took a Wild Turn

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos