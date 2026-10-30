Illegal Alien From Haiti Arrested in Murder of North Philly Walmart Manager

Destino Jean-Louis was arrested last Friday in North Philadelphia, charged with murder in the death of his wife, 45-year-old Walmart manager, Latosha Ann Cooper. Two days before the shooting, Cooper celebrated her birthday, and she was a mother and grandmother.

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At 9 AM on Friday, October 23rd, Destino Jean Louis, 23, was arrested by @USMS_Philly on the 6600 block of N. 18th St for immigration violations. Louis, a Haitian national who overstayed his visa, was the prime suspect in the October 21st fatal shooting of a 45 year-old Walmart… pic.twitter.com/stLdpMsGB3 — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) October 26, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Fox News that Jean-Louis is an illegal alien from Haiti who was flown to the U.S. under the Biden-Harris administration's SHNV mass parole migrant flights program in 2023.

NEW: Multiple DHS sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect charged w/ murdering a Walmart manager in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday is a Haitian illegal alien who flew into the U.S. via former President Biden's CHNV mass parole migrant flights program in 2023. Per sources,… pic.twitter.com/Pg5Rk9zHOg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 27, 2026

"According to investigators, Jean-Louis had previously been married to the victim he killed as part of an immigration-related sham marriage arrangement that was designed to help get him get a green card in the US. But after DHS denied the application in July, the victim, Latosha Cooper, withdrew the petition and cut off contact with him, and Jean-Louis became angry. He is accused of shooting Cooper in the head outside of the Walmart on Wednesday after finding out about her work schedule. He previously worked at the Walmart with her. The DA in Montgomery County, PA has now charged him with murder," Melugin wrote.

Here's more:

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the shooting occurred on October 21 just before 11:30 p.m. outside the store in Cheltenham. Investigators alleged that Jean-Louis stood masked near a bush with a direct line of sight to the store entrance, ran toward Cooper as she exited the building for the night alongside another employee and fatally shot her. Court documents state that Jean-Louis and Cooper were married in March of last year and were attempting to navigate the legal process to allow Jean-Louis to remain in the United States. An investigator on the case stated that immigration officials conducted an interview with the couple and declined to approve the petition after determining the marriage was not legitimate for immigration purposes. Following that determination, Cooper withdrew her petition to sponsor him in July of this year, according to court filings.

Last year, President Trump terminated the program that allowed Jean-Louis to enter the country.

The Democrats literally flew in murderers from Haiti and no one has been arrested for doing that?



That should change after midterms. https://t.co/j79tyHiwaI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 27, 2026

Jean-Louis had previously worked at Walmart but was terminated over immigration issues.

Open borders.



Fraudulent immigration programs.



Americans are paying with their lives. https://t.co/r1L17aMK4M — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 28, 2026

Yes, they are. And Democrats do not care.

The Biden administration created a program out of thin air to deliberately fly in hundreds of thousands of migrants



... from 4 specific countries—where it was technically impossible to vet incoming migrants' criminal histories



Haiti has a homicide rate 10 x higher than the U.S. https://t.co/WfkiGQC54I pic.twitter.com/DmfcOcRy8g — skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) October 28, 2026

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Here we'll point out that guns are heavily regulated in Haiti.

We knew the Biden-era program CHNV parole program was riddled with fraud.



That’s why President Trump ended it.



In one case, they even approved CHNV supporters who admitted that the income they planned to use to support the alien included income derived from criminal… https://t.co/G1AuCUl2tL pic.twitter.com/MzXKVj0Yak — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 28, 2026

"In one case, they even approved CHNV supporters who admitted that the income they planned to use to support the alien included income derived from criminal activity.The Biden-Harris Administration's willingness to cast aside the best interests of Americans enabled fraud, undermined national security, and endangered public safety — all in favor of ensuring that hundreds of thousands of otherwise illegal aliens could enter. Crazy," the post reads.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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