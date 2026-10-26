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'60 Minutes' Ran a Hit Piece on Deportations. DHS Responded Brilliantly to Set the Record Straight.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 26, 2026 8:30 AM
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'60 Minutes' Ran a Hit Piece on Deportations. DHS Responded Brilliantly to Set the Record Straight.
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

CBS's "60 Minutes" ran a segment this weekend about deported illegal aliens who were sent to Ghana. Ghana then, reportedly, sent 17 of these illegal aliens to their home countries, and "60 Minutes" wanted to remind us that immigration judges had ruled that couldn't happen.

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Of course, the U.S. did not violate those rulings. We sent the illegal aliens to Ghana, who then enforced their immigration laws and returned these illegal aliens to their home nations. Remember, every illegal alien was offered the option to self-deport with payment to a nation of their choosing.

It's not our problem. They're no longer on American soil.

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And the Department of Homeland Security helpfully provided "60 Minutes" with a list of the worst offenders they deported.

These include Abdul Jalloh, the violent criminal illegal alien who stabbed Virginia mother Stephanie Minter to death at north Virginia bus stop. Jalloh had been arrested numerous times in the past and Fairfax County Attorney Steve Descano refused to put him behind bars. Descano's office was even warned about Jalloh by law enforcement before Jalloh murdered Minter, and it did nothing.

Roberto Mosquera-Del Peral is a member of the Latin Kings gang with convictions for first-degree murder and other violent crimes including aggravated battery, aggravated battery on a police officer, grand theft of a vehicle, reckless driving and flight/evading law enforcement.

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Pheap Rom was arrested for assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of an instrument of crime. He also has prior convictions for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rafael Angel Lopez-Ocon has three prior arrests for assault, two arrests for assault and battery on a family member, and arrests for burglary of a home, DUI, and driving without a license.

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Other violent criminals include Yamil Luna-Gutierrez, who has prior arrests for assault and battery on a family member, destruction of property with intent, and unlawful bodily injury, and Sithy Yi, who was convicted of larceny and possession of amphetamine.

The entire notion that we cannot enforce our immigration laws and return illegal aliens to either their home nation or a third country is insane. Ghana didn't waste any time deporting these people, and no one is suing Ghana or whining about it. Only America is expected to take in all the immigrants, give them billions of tax dollars in welfare, and not deport them.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics 60 MINUTES | CRIME | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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