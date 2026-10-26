'60 Minutes' Ran a Hit Piece on Deportations. DHS Responded Brilliantly to Set the Record Straight.

CBS's "60 Minutes" ran a segment this weekend about deported illegal aliens who were sent to Ghana. Ghana then, reportedly, sent 17 of these illegal aliens to their home countries, and "60 Minutes" wanted to remind us that immigration judges had ruled that couldn't happen.

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60 Minutes obtained the names of 63 people on a deportation flight from Texas to West Africa. Of the 19 people we reached who were sent to Ghana, 17 say Ghana then transported them against their will to their home countries — places U.S. immigration judges had ruled they should… pic.twitter.com/eZ61HCTd5v — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 25, 2026

Of course, the U.S. did not violate those rulings. We sent the illegal aliens to Ghana, who then enforced their immigration laws and returned these illegal aliens to their home nations. Remember, every illegal alien was offered the option to self-deport with payment to a nation of their choosing.

WHO CARES? They turned down the option of voluntary deportation to a country of their choice plus a cash payment.



People who break into your house don’t have the option of choosing where they go. We’re not running a travel agency here guys. — JimBobLAX/TX (@JimBobLAX) October 25, 2026

It's not our problem. They're no longer on American soil.

Unless you can make the case that the USG coordinated this with the government of Ghana...



This isn't our problem



What Ghana does with a foreigner in Ghana is, frankly, of no concern — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) October 26, 2026

And the Department of Homeland Security helpfully provided "60 Minutes" with a list of the worst offenders they deported.

Here’s what 60 minutes left on the cutting room floor, some of the most dangerous and violent criminals we’ve removed to third countries: https://t.co/Q4Rd6vkxPM — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

These include Abdul Jalloh, the violent criminal illegal alien who stabbed Virginia mother Stephanie Minter to death at north Virginia bus stop. Jalloh had been arrested numerous times in the past and Fairfax County Attorney Steve Descano refused to put him behind bars. Descano's office was even warned about Jalloh by law enforcement before Jalloh murdered Minter, and it did nothing.

Abdul Jalloh has prior arrests for rape by force, shooting into an occupied building, delinquency of a minor, possession of a prohibited weapon, malicious bodily injury, felony malicious wounding, drug possession, battery, destruction of property, identity theft, disorderly… — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

Roberto Mosquera-Del Peral is a member of the Latin Kings gang with convictions for first-degree murder and other violent crimes including aggravated battery, aggravated battery on a police officer, grand theft of a vehicle, reckless driving and flight/evading law enforcement.

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Roberto Mosquera-Del Peral, a member of the Latin Kings street gang, has convictions for first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated battery on a police officer, grand theft of a vehicle, aggravated flight/eluding law enforcement, and reckless driving. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

Pheap Rom was arrested for assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of an instrument of crime. He also has prior convictions for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pheap Rom has prior arrests for assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of an instrument of crime. Rom also has convictions for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

Rafael Angel Lopez-Ocon has three prior arrests for assault, two arrests for assault and battery on a family member, and arrests for burglary of a home, DUI, and driving without a license.

Rafael Angel Lopez-Ocon has three prior arrests for assault, two arrests for assault and battery on a family member, and additional arrests for crimes including burglary of a home, DUI, and driving without a license. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

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Other violent criminals include Yamil Luna-Gutierrez, who has prior arrests for assault and battery on a family member, destruction of property with intent, and unlawful bodily injury, and Sithy Yi, who was convicted of larceny and possession of amphetamine.

The entire notion that we cannot enforce our immigration laws and return illegal aliens to either their home nation or a third country is insane. Ghana didn't waste any time deporting these people, and no one is suing Ghana or whining about it. Only America is expected to take in all the immigrants, give them billions of tax dollars in welfare, and not deport them.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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