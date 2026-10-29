Stage and Screen Legend Patrick Stewart Dies at 86

Patrick Stewart, the legend of stage and screen who was probably best known for his role as "Star Trek" Captain Jean-Luc Picard has died. He was 86 years old.

Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek's' Captain Picard and 'X-Men's' Charles Xavier, Dies at 86 https://t.co/7VBS83Rv3Q — Variety (@Variety) October 29, 2026

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Stewart recently appeared in the 2015 film “Match,” based on the play by Stephen Belber, in which the actor played a vain, flamboyant dance instructor and — in a very different vein — in the horror-thriller “Green Room,” in which he played the leader of a band of neo-Nazis. He also starred in the Starz series “Blunt Talk,” about a substance-abusing English newscaster who moves to L.A. to host a talkshow. (Variety said of “Blunt Talk,” “Stewart demonstrates himself to be an enormously good sport, appearing to relish both the incongruity of his playing such a role and the dearth of in-every-scene gigs for an actor in his mid-70s.”) In a 2008 profile describing Stewart’s return to his roots in classical theater by starring in a production of “Macbeth,” the New York Times in its mash-up headline pithily referenced the two very different paths the actor had followed in his career: “To Boldly Go Where Shakespeare Calls.” It is hard to emphasize enough how dramatically Stewart’s life changed when he began his run on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 1987. For the two decades prior he had been a mainstay of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He had made time for some film and television work, but was kept busy appearing in more than two dozen RSC stage productions, including as Astrov in “Uncle Vanya” in 1974, Oberon in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 1977, Shylock in “The Merchant of Venice” in 1978, and in the title role in “Titus Andronicus” in 1981.

Patrick Stewart's X account announced his passing Thursday afternoon, saying the actor passed following a "brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia."

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund https://t.co/luC5CdcWDy

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources https://t.co/zvNptfyuNd



Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia pic.twitter.com/XNncEVq56X — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) October 29, 2026

"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to all," the statement read. "We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."

Oh, no. This one really does hurt. Patrick Stewart has passed away. Rest in peace, Captain. pic.twitter.com/bGGKZjyeFK — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) October 29, 2026

Stewart was born in Mirfield in the West Riding of Yorkshire to Gladys and Alfred Stewart. He had two older brothers, Geoffrey and Trevor. He attended Crowlees Junior and Infant School and would later contribute his acting career to English teacher Cecil Dormand.

Stewart later attended Mirfield Secondary Modern School where he met and befriended fellow actor Brian Blessed. He left school at 15 to participate in local theatre and worked as a newspaper reporter and obituary writer to support himself.

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Heartbreaking news. A great actor and a great man. RIP Patrick Stewart https://t.co/35LFwkX8LU — Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) October 29, 2026

In 1959 he made his stage debut at the Theatre Royal, Bristol, playing Cutpurse in a production of "Cyrano de Bergerac." He then spent some time with Manchester's Library Theatre before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966. He remained there until 1982, appearing with actors like Ben Kingsley and Ian Richardson.

RIP Patrick Stewart, who played the least convincing Frenchman in space. An absolute legend. There'll never be another like him. https://t.co/tOpAPv3tfr — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 29, 2026

Stewart would take roles in many major television series including "I, Claudius," and "North and South." Preferring classical theatre to other genres, he agreed to work on a reboot of "Star Trek." He was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," a role which catapulted him into widespread fame.

From 2000 to 2017, he played Professor Charles Xavier in the Marvel X-Men film series.

All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from "X-Men" to "Logan" to "Avengers:… pic.twitter.com/PG5tmB6dlh — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 29, 2026

His other film credits include "Excalibur" (1981), "Dune" (1984), "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993), and took voice acting roles in "The Prince of Egypt" (1998), and "The Sheep Detectives" (2026).

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In a career spanning six decades, Stewart had more than 160 acting credits to his name, including 12 appearances on Broadway. He was also nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and a Tony Award. He won a Grammy and two Laurence Olivier Awards. In 2010, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Stewart married his first wife, Sheila Falconer, in 1966. They divorced in 1990 and share a son, Daniel, and a daughter, Sophia. He married producer Wendy Neuss in 2000 and divorced in 2003. He remarried again, this time to singer/songwriter Sunny Ozell in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Sunny, his children Daniel and Sophie, and four grandchildren. He also leaves behind legions of fans.