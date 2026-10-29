Bishop Barron Calls Out Cardinal's 'Puzzling' Take on Evangelization

Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco, the Archbishop of Algiers, made an eyebrow-raising statement about evangelization the other day, claiming the Catholic Church is "not there to convert."

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"We are the Church of this people. Not a proselytising Church, not a Church that is there to convert, but a Church that aspires to be one of the components of this people," he reportedly said. He also reportedly called proselytism "poison" because it considers another person's religion false and wants Catholics to choose fraternity.

LATEST: Cardinal Vesco says the Catholic Church is “not there to convert”



The Archbishop of Algiers said: “We are the Church of this people. Not a proselytising Church, not a Church that is there to convert, but a Church that aspires to be one of the components of this people.”… https://t.co/Dlfykvq5oi pic.twitter.com/7xuOikGCms — Niwa Limbu (@NiwaLimbu1988) October 28, 2026

Here's more:

Cardinal Vesco has repeatedly questioned whether evangelisation should be understood as an effort to bring people from other religions into the Catholic Church. Later in the interview, His Eminence said: “In monotheistic religions, proselytism is poison, because it implies considering the other person’s religion false.” The French-born Cardinal illustrated his objection by imagining someone who praises another person while disparaging their religious beliefs, arguing that such an approach “puts an end to dialogue”. The Cardinal also rejected the suggestion that belonging to Islam prevents a person from aspiring to democracy. He urged Christians to decide whether they would approach religious and cultural differences through fear or fraternity. “Do we see ourselves as a besieged fortress? [ … ] Or do we choose fraternity? For me, it is the only worthwhile option,” His Eminence said.

Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winono-Rochester in Minnesota, took Cardinal Vesco to task.

Well, another Cardinal has come out with a, shall we say, puzzling take on evangelization.



A few years ago, Cardinal Américo Aguiar, at the time auxiliary bishop of Lisbon, said that he and the other organizers of World Youth Day in his hometown had no interest in converting… — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) October 29, 2026

The entire post reads:

Excuse me, but … what? Last time I checked, the Founder said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.” Sure sounds like conversion to me. When St. Paul came to Corinth or Athens or Thessalonica, his purpose was not to listen or to form a discussion group but rather to declare an unnerving message: the euangelion (glad tidings) that Jesus Christ is risen from the dead. So impassioned is he for this work that he says, “I have become all things to all people, that I might by all means save some. I do it all for the sake of the gospel” (1 Cor. 9:22); and “If I proclaim the gospel, this gives me no ground for boasting, for an obligation is laid on me, and woe to me if I do not proclaim the gospel” (1 Cor. 9:16)! Moreover, the entire thrust of the Second Vatican Council was toward bringing the Light of Christ to the peoples of the world (Lumen Gentium). And this missionary élan has given rise in the last few decades to the idea of a “new evangelization,” which is to say, a fresh declaration of the Lordship of Christ. Quite obviously, no one thinks that this work of evangelization should be done in a brow-beating, overbearing, or disrespectful manner (proselytization), but for God’s sake, let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater. If I really thought that the Church does not exist to bring people to Christ, then I would resign and get an honest job.

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This is correct. Evangelization is part of what a Catholic is called to do.

"If I really thought that the Church does not exist to bring people to Christ, then I would resign and get an honest job."

Killer walk-off line from Bishop Barron! https://t.co/76bb010s3k — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) October 29, 2026

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