Ohio Republicans scored another major Second Amendment victory on Wednesday after passing the sweeping "Freedom to Carry Act."

The bill is now headed to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk after it was fast-tracked through both chambers after Democrats won enough seats in the state legislature to erode Republicans’ veto-proof majority.

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From WOSU:

Senate Bill 278 began as an effort to allow citizens to sue over, and seek damages from, localities’ gun control ordinances they believe infringe on the Second Amendment. “Just like somebody can sue if they say, if the city says, we’re going to restrict your right to redress grievances, or your First Amendment rights,” House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) told reporters Wednesday morning. “It’s the same whether it’s the First Amendment or the Second Amendment or the rest of the Constitution.” The bill cleared the Ohio House by a 61 to 31 vote Wednesday afternoon. Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering), who lost her reelection on Nov. 3, was the only Republican to join Democrats in voting ‘no.’ But just hours before the vote, House lawmakers had folded into SB 278 another bill, House Bill 495, which deregulates guns further. Now, the broader legislation also lowers the age for Ohioans to legally carry a concealed firearm from 21 to 18. “Does anyone believe that what most Ohioans want right now is for more teenagers to have weapons, concealed or not concealed?” House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) told reporters. “They can’t drink, but let’s get a weapon into their hands. No one believes that. You have to be so extreme, so out of touch to think it should be what we’re focused on.”

A WIN FOR THE SECOND AMENDMENT: OHIO MOVES TO LET 18-YEAR-OLDS CARRY Ohio lawmakers just sent the Freedom to Carry Act (SB 278) to Gov. Mike DeWine. It lowers the age for permitless concealed carry from 21 to 18, so adults who can vote and serve in the military can also exercise their constitutional right to protect themselves. The bill also drops outdated rules for carrying guns in vehicles and boats, so a legal firearm can ride loaded or unloaded. It also extends concealed carry to other legal weapons. Cities that ignore Ohio's gun laws and lose preemption lawsuits could face punitive damages. Speaker Matt Huffman called the changes "very simple constitutional goals." The bill is now on DeWine's desk, and if he doesn't act, it still takes effect. Should DeWine sign it? 👇 — Ohio Political News (@OHPoliticalNews) November 19, 2026

The bill also strengthens Ohio's statewide firearm preemption law by allowing citizens to seek punitive or exemplary damages against municipalities that enforce illegal local gun bans.

Supporters touted the passage of the bill as a significant victory for gun owners, but anti-gunner critics claim it will make people less safe even though they could not explain how.

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"This is what happens when you have a dedicated legislative team doing the hard work and heavy lifting at the Statehouse," Buckeye Firearms Association Executive Director Dean Rieck said. "It takes persistence, hard work, and a lot of behind-the-scenes effort to get things done. This is part of BFA's tradition of delivering results for Ohio's 4 million gun owners."

If DeWine vetoes the bill, lawmakers still have time to vote on an override before the session closes in December.

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