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LA County Election Officials Just Told a Federal Court They Can’t Verify Voter Citizenship

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 21, 2026 1:30 PM
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LA County Election Officials Just Told a Federal Court They Can’t Verify Voter Citizenship
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Los Angeles County officials just admitted in a federal court filing that they have no way to verify voters' citizenship beyond simply taking their word for it. 

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On Tuesday, Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, posted a screenshot on social media of a federal court filing in which county election officials acknowledged that they are neither “equipped” nor “authorized” to verify a voter's citizenship.

“The Registrar is not equipped or authorized to verify voter citizenship because it does not independently house citizenship-related information beyond the voter attestation as identified in federal and state law (such as, among other things, immigration records, travel records, naturalization records, etc.)” wrote Monica Flores, assistant registrar-recorder for the Candidate and Voter Services Bureau of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. 

Flores added that officials are “certainly not equipped to do so within the election period.”

"Massive concession: Los Angeles election officials just told a federal court they have no independent way to verify citizenship beyond what voters attest. (They simply take their word for it.)" Essayli wrote on X. "Under federal law, only citizens may vote in federal elections. Yet California has not acted on the list of 20,000 suspected noncitizens or agreed to set aside their ballots. American citizens’ votes are being diluted in California."

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California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office was quick to fire back, arguing that the state does, in fact, follow federal law, specifically, the “Motor Voter” provision of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), which permits California to rely on a voter’s sworn statement rather than independent documentary or database verification at registration.

But if anything, that response only underscores the problem: California is touting its compliance with the law as though that alone is enough to ensure that noncitizens don’t vote in elections. It isn’t. In other words, state officials seem content to do the bare minimum, rather than independently verify citizenship to ensure that the prohibition on noncitizen voting is actually enforced.

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"California adheres to Federal Law passed by Congress in the 1990s [see 52 U.S.C. 20504(c)(2) (Section 5 of the NVRA)]," Newsom's press office wrote on X. "May want to brush up on your election law before tweeting. Perhaps Second Assistant is more apt from now on?"

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | ELECTION INTEGRITY | LOS ANGELES | VOTER ID
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