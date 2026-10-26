Demand Lawful Elections

I watched a video this week that made me angry because it showed exactly how easily the people running our elections reach for defensiveness instead of transparency the moment somebody tests them — eight days before Americans vote again.

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The footage came from an undercover operation in Minnesota. Journalists disguised themselves as Muslim voters, adopted accents, and asked poll workers direct questions about vouching for other people at the polls. The answers should concern you regardless of your politics. One worker explained exactly how to vouch for someone else's residency. Another walked through vouching for multiple additional voters, no ID required beyond the vouching itself. Nobody in that video cast a ballot. They didn't need to. They needed to document how the system actually works when somebody pushes on it, and they did.

Minnesota's response? Call it outrageous. Call it Islamophobic. Call the people who exposed the loophole the problem.

I saw a second video this morning that bothered me even more. A poll worker, filmed during active early voting at a precinct in a Democratic-leaning area, was asked a simple question on camera: "Do I need to be a citizen to vote?" The answer, from a poll worker who identified as a Democrat: "We don't care about that here."

Sit with that. Early voting is happening right now, this week, for an election eight days away. That's not a hypothetical about what might go wrong someday. That's a person whose job is safeguarding the ballot box telling a camera out loud that citizenship isn't something they're checking for.

Notice what hasn't happened in response to either video. Nobody has walked the public through the actual verification safeguards in granular, convincing detail. Nobody has said: here's exactly how we catch a false vouch; here's what happens to a poll worker who waves through an ineligible voter; here's the paper trail. Instead, we get condemnation of the people holding the cameras and a vague promise to "look into it." If the system is as airtight as officials insist, prove it now, this week, while ballots are actively being cast — not after the election, when proving it no longer changes anything.

California's no different. Federal investigators have flagged roughly 20,000 registrations they believe may belong to noncitizens, concentrated heavily in Los Angeles County. California's response was to dispute the list and point to a sample that turned up already-canceled registrations. Fine — show the full accounting, every record, not a cherry-picked sample, before a single additional ballot from that list gets counted this cycle.

That's the thread running through all of it, and it's not a both-sides problem. It's one side, repeatedly: when the system gets tested with an election already underway, the first instinct isn't to open the books. It's to manage the story and hope the news cycle moves on before anyone demands real answers.

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I'm not interested in pretending every flagged registration is a foreign agent stealing an election. I'm also not interested in pretending a poll worker telling a camera, "we don't care about that here," is nothing. Both of those postures let the people running this election off the hook, eight days before it's decided. What I want is simple: show your work, now, while there's still time for it to matter.

Now look across the Atlantic, because France is showing America exactly what happens downstream of institutions that stop earning trust and lose control of their own borders in the process. Weeks of riots. Burned vehicles. Assaulted police. And I'll say plainly what a lot of coverage won't: this isn't simply French students and unions airing domestic grievances. Enormous numbers of migrants, many carrying explicitly Marxist and anti-Western politics, have poured into France in recent years, and what's burning in Paris right now looks far less like a labor dispute, and far more like imported unrest colliding with a population no longer able to absorb it. Peaceful protest is a democratic right. Torching a storefront isn't, and pretending the composition of the crowd doesn't matter is its own kind of dishonesty.

Elections are how America settles its arguments without broken glass. That only works if the mechanism is actually trustworthy, not merely declared trustworthy by the people running it, while ballots are already being cast under rules nobody's bothered to defend out loud.

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Whatever you believe, whoever you're voting for — demand lawful elections. Not promised. Not assumed. Demanded, out loud, now, while there's still time for the answer to matter. Demand the receipts from every county, every poll worker, every official whose job is standing between your vote and somebody else's fraud. That's not paranoia. That's the bare minimum a republic is owed with eight days on the clock.

Lawful elections don't happen because we hope for them. They happen because citizens insist on them, loudly enough that the people running the process can't afford to just wave off the question. Demand it. Before the votes are counted, not after.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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