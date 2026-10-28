At Least 30 Dead in Massive High-Speed Train Collision in Toledo, Spain

At least 30 people are dead after two high-speed trains collided in Urda, Toledo, Spain. The accident forced suspension of services and was the fourth major train incident in the country this year. On January 18, a high-speed train derailed and crossed onto an oncoming track, colliding with another train, ultimately killing at least 45 people. Two days later, a commuter train in Barcelona hit a retaining wall that had collapsed onto the tracks, killing one person and injuring at least 40 more. On January 22, another commuter train hit a construction crane, injuring several passengers.

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In Toledo, a train operated by Renfe and another by Iryo collided near Urda. Initial reporting says one train rear-ended the other after a signaling issue.

At least 10 people have died after two high-speed trains collide in Spain, forcing suspension of line. Follow live updates. https://t.co/geIUnfYPv9 pic.twitter.com/eSl1Z0CVtD — CNN (@CNN) October 28, 2026

CNN later updated that at least 30 people were killed.

Death toll rises to at least 30 after a collision between two trains in Spain's Toledo province. It's the third rail disaster in the country this year. Follow live updates. https://t.co/00lAVd3FIW pic.twitter.com/KwXvn8Ow1N — CNN (@CNN) October 28, 2026

Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, said he was "shocked by the serious train incident," according to CNN.

Consternado ante el grave accidente de trenes en Toledo. Permanezco en constante contacto con el ministro de Transportes, @oscar_puente_, y con el presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage.



Los servicios de emergencia están trabajando sobre el terreno para atender a las… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 28, 2026

"Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo," Sánchez wrote on X. "I remain in constant contact with the Minister of Transport, @oscar_puente_, and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage. Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families."

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