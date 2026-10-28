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At Least 30 Dead in Massive High-Speed Train Collision in Toledo, Spain

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 28, 2026 8:30 AM
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At Least 30 Dead in Massive High-Speed Train Collision in Toledo, Spain
AP Photo/Adrian Quiroga

At least 30 people are dead after two high-speed trains collided in Urda, Toledo, Spain. The accident forced suspension of services and was the fourth major train incident in the country this year. On January 18, a high-speed train derailed and crossed onto an oncoming track, colliding with another train, ultimately killing at least 45 people. Two days later, a commuter train in Barcelona hit a retaining wall that had collapsed onto the tracks, killing one person and injuring at least 40 more. On January 22, another commuter train hit a construction crane, injuring several passengers.

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In Toledo, a train operated by Renfe and another by Iryo collided near Urda. Initial reporting says one train rear-ended the other after a signaling issue.

CNN later updated that at least 30 people were killed.

Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, said he was "shocked by the serious train incident," according to CNN.

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"Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo," Sánchez wrote on X. "I remain in constant contact with the Minister of Transport, @oscar_puente_, and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage. Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families."

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News Topics CNN | SPAIN
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