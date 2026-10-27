Looks Like a Dark Money Group Is Trying Mislead SC-01 Voters on Jenny Costa Honeycutt's Record

Last week we learned that left-wing dark money groups are sending out misleading mailers in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District in an attempt to dissuade voters from supporting Republican Laurie Buckhout by lying about her pro-life record.

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Now it appears another dark money group called "Stand Your Ground" is doing the same thing in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, too. Mailers were sent to voters in South Carolina, misleading them on Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt's record.

The mailers falsely claim that Costa Honeycutt supports restrictions on gun owners and gun control legislation.

And the back of the mailer falsely claims that Costa Honeycutt "challenged our 2nd Amendment rights" and "piled more restrictions on responsible gun owners."







Costa Honeycutt was recently endorsed by President Trump.

TRUMP: Endorses Jenny Costa Honeycutt for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, says opponent Nancy Lacore opposes no tax on tips, overtime and Social Security pic.twitter.com/bQasWjvQBu — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) October 26, 2026

And her voting record on guns is clear. On her campaign website, Costa Honeycutt says the Bill of Rights is "not negotiable," and that she "will ensure it remains fully protected. She is a proven free speech advocate and defender of the Second Amendment."

The NRA's Political Victory Fund (PVF) lists Costa Honeycutt with an "AQ." That's its highest rating, given to pro-gun candidates whose rating is based solely on their responses to the NRA-PVF Candidate Questionnaire and who does not have a voting record on Second Amendment issues. The NRA also endorsed Costa Honeycutt for the House.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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