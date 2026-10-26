Florida AG Announces Lawsuit Over First Street's 'Climate Risk Scores'

Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the state is using First Street, a group that does climate risk modeling, over its "climate risk scores" used by Zillow, Redfin, and Realtor.com. Uthmeier and the state of Florida claim that while First Street presents these scores as accurate and scientific, they don't match FEMA data and are likely "alarmist" — hitting home sellers and buyers in their wallet.

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First Street’s climate risk scores on Zillow, Redfin & https://t.co/Q5aKnhSgdm are presented as accurate and scientific. They’re not.



We are taking them to court because Florida homeowners deserve facts, not alarmist scores that hit their property values and their wallets. pic.twitter.com/XJvJ5FkhTQ — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) October 23, 2026

"If you're buying or selling a home in Florida, you've likely seen the so-called climate risk scores on Zillow, Redfin and Realtor.com," Uthmeier said. "A company called First Street assigns numbers for flood, heat, and other risks and presents them as accurate and scientific. But they're not. First Street rates certain properties as major flood risk, but FEMA rates the same properties as minimal flood hazard, the lowest federal classification."

"Those inflated scores have real consequences. Homes take longer to sell, they sell for less," he continued, "insurance costs rise, and when homeowners try to correct obvious errors, First Street refuses. Their models are speculative, based on undisclosed choices, and frequently contradict official data. They claim transparency and peer review, yet underlying details are hidden behind a paywall and independent analysis shows major discrepancies."

"That's why I'm filing a lawsuit to stop First Street from offering these assessments without clear disclosure that the reports are subjective, uncertain, and may be contradicted by other credible sources. Florida homeowners deserve facts, not alarmist scores that hit their property values and their wallets," Uthmeier said. "We are holding First Street accountable."

Lots of critics are claiming this is denying "climate change," but how will devaluing properties and lying to homeowners stop hurricanes? It won't. This comes after one of the slowest Atlantic hurricane seasons, and decades after the environmentalists said Florida would be under water.

Well done @JamesUthmeierFL.



These climate scores are not based on pecuniary factors and side-step the established underwriting process for risk through licensed professionals.



Thank you for defending Florida’s homeowners! https://t.co/E7K6eZ3OrG — Cody Farrill (@C_Farrill) October 23, 2026

Nebraska also sued First Street back in August on similar grounds.

UPDATE: climate risk company First Street (recently acquired) is being sued by Nebraska for misleading "climate scores" put on real estate market pages.



A reckoning for the "climate intel" space🍿 https://t.co/mBZgXTQMl5 — Ryan Maue (@RyanWeather) August 27, 2026

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Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said that First Street's ratings "depressed Nebraska’s real estate market and made it difficult for Nebraskan homeowners to sell their homes."

Homeowners deserve clear and honest data, and First Street contradicts FEMA in Florida and Nebraska, where hurricanes aren't an issue. First Street is depressing property values, making homes difficult to sell, and increasing insurance.

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