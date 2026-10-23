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There's Been Another Antisemitic Attack in New York City

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 23, 2026 9:00 AM
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There's Been Another Antisemitic Attack in New York City
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A New York Jewish man was targeted and stalked by a woman who eventually stabbed him with what is believed to be a syringe. What, if anything, was in that syringe is unclear at this time. Video shows the woman following the man around a vehicle before making a stabbing motion; the man said he felt a "sharp needle-like prick" to his lower right back.

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Alarming video posted on X by the Manhattan Shomrim shows the suspected attacker closely following the victim around a parked car as he attempts to avoid her – while several pedestrians pass on the sidewalk.

The victim felt a sharp needle-like prick to his lower right back as he approached a nearby grocery store, according to the sources.

He told police he believed he was stabbed with a syringe, but it was not immediately clear whether anything was inside, the sources said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed as stable.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is looking into the disturbing attack.

It's just the latest attack on Jews in the Big Apple, where antisemitism has been on the rise.

The man was taken to the hospital. The wait to learn what, if anything, was in the syringe must be agonizing.

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Moshe Spern, president of the United Jewish Teachers, slammed Zohran Mamdani.

"Suspect (white woman, 30s, 5’9”, blue jeans, white sneakers, dark sweater tied at waist) fled toward 6th Ave. Authorities are reportedly treating it as a suspected hate crime.This is not isolated," he wrote on X. "In July, Raul Morales was charged with hate-crime attempted murder after stabbing a Jewish man (and an Asian man) on the Upper West Side while yelling 'Allahu Akbar' and 'Justice for Islam,' near synagogues. Jews remain the top target of NYC hate crimes under Mayor Mamdani.How many more before the climate changes?"

As of right now, Mayor Mamdani hasn't issued a statement on this crime.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | CRIME | JUDAISM | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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