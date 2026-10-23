There's Been Another Antisemitic Attack in New York City

A New York Jewish man was targeted and stalked by a woman who eventually stabbed him with what is believed to be a syringe. What, if anything, was in that syringe is unclear at this time. Video shows the woman following the man around a vehicle before making a stabbing motion; the man said he felt a "sharp needle-like prick" to his lower right back.

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Woman stalked, stabbed Jewish man with 'syringe' in terrifying NYC attack: sources https://t.co/FdsGLsyqQ7 pic.twitter.com/J11C0LIzIW — New York Post (@nypost) October 22, 2026

Here's more:

Alarming video posted on X by the Manhattan Shomrim shows the suspected attacker closely following the victim around a parked car as he attempts to avoid her – while several pedestrians pass on the sidewalk. The victim felt a sharp needle-like prick to his lower right back as he approached a nearby grocery store, according to the sources. He told police he believed he was stabbed with a syringe, but it was not immediately clear whether anything was inside, the sources said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed as stable. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is looking into the disturbing attack.

It's just the latest attack on Jews in the Big Apple, where antisemitism has been on the rise.

NYC in 2026: A woman comes up behind a random visibly Jewish man and then stabs him, allegedly with a syringe.



Still not clear what was in the Syringe. Police are investigating and looking for the suspect.

pic.twitter.com/AeYsc9uqyj — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 22, 2026

The man was taken to the hospital. The wait to learn what, if anything, was in the syringe must be agonizing.

From an interview with the victim: “I’m still shaken. I never imagined I’d be stabbed simply for being Jewish, right here in New York City."https://t.co/0wC4uS5G5u https://t.co/gtito0vpJb — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 23, 2026

Moshe Spern, president of the United Jewish Teachers, slammed Zohran Mamdani.

🚨 Mayor Mamdani this is on you. Another Jew stabbed in broad daylight in Midtown. A Lubavitcher from Crown Heights was attacked from behind near 5th Ave & W 47th St (5:30pm). Hatzalah treated him on scene; he’s stable at Bellevue.



Suspect (white woman, 30s, 5’9”, blue jeans,… pic.twitter.com/vutHHhGWpt — Moshe Spern (@moshespern) October 22, 2026

"Suspect (white woman, 30s, 5’9”, blue jeans, white sneakers, dark sweater tied at waist) fled toward 6th Ave. Authorities are reportedly treating it as a suspected hate crime.This is not isolated," he wrote on X. "In July, Raul Morales was charged with hate-crime attempted murder after stabbing a Jewish man (and an Asian man) on the Upper West Side while yelling 'Allahu Akbar' and 'Justice for Islam,' near synagogues. Jews remain the top target of NYC hate crimes under Mayor Mamdani.How many more before the climate changes?"

As of right now, Mayor Mamdani hasn't issued a statement on this crime.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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