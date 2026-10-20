Another Somali Politician Appeared With an Upside-Down American Flag and Tried Using AI to Hide It

Nafisa Fai is an Oregon politician running for Washington County Chair, but she was caught at a campaign event with an upside-down American flag behind her. That's not the first time Somalis have been caught with upside down flags, either.

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In 2017, Sen. Amy Klobuchar held an upside-down American flag at a rally in Minnesota.

It's not clear if the remarks Fai gave were in Oregon or Minnesota, but they were covered by Somali television in Minnesota, as evidenced by the logo in the upper corner of this video.

Oregon politician Nafisa Fai just held a rally in MN, speaking Somali, with an American flag UPSIDE DOWN.



Enough with the pretending already.



These are not Americans. pic.twitter.com/UwBbhxOn1h — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 15, 2026

Either way, it's a bad look and reveals how the Somalis really feel about the nation that has given them billions in welfare, and billions more in fraud.

And Fai must know it's bad because they're using AI to fix the flag, and they've tried passing off the original video as a "deep fake."

This is a prime example of how AI can attempt to interfere with political campaigns and destroy people’s reputations and lives.https://t.co/bJZAhFRu5B pic.twitter.com/9BQTZr2gJK — Nafisa Fai (@NafisaFaiWashCo) October 19, 2026

But this is a lie. The image Fai shared here is AI-generated.

Nafisa Fai literally used AI to fix the flag and now they're calling the real one AI https://t.co/HmiUW4vmqD pic.twitter.com/3pGB5YFpfl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2026

Even Axios tried to fact check this.

Holy sht. Axios "fact-checkers" just used a literal AI photo, provided by Nasifa Fai, to "DEBUNK" a real video.



Welcome to 1984. pic.twitter.com/KOJnf8Fub2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2026

And here's proof:

The Nafisa Fai "FlagGate" debacle continues.



Fai tried to claim the original video was a deepfake by submitting an altered one to a reporter. I circled 8 issues (some obvious) with what Fai provided to try and clear her name.



1. SOMTV logo missing

2. Star positioned too high… https://t.co/KGDRSbjuje pic.twitter.com/hDuocCmoQc — Jeff | Save Oregon Schools (@PapaBearMyers) October 19, 2026

There are several errors in the AI-generated image of the right side up flag. In addition to the missing SOMTV logo and the misaligned stars, there are artifacts left over from the AI-alteration, the original flag can be seen above Fai's head in the image on the right, and you can see remnants of the flag next to and below her name.

"Nafisa Fai cannot lie her way out this. And she clearly should fire whoever made this altered version," Jeff wrote.

Nice try @NafisaFaiWashCo. The image in the article you provided as defense has been altered.



If anyone cares to look at the bottom-left corner, you can see the remnants of the original flag's position that someone forgot to remove/correct.



Oops. @EndWokeness @oregoncitizen_ pic.twitter.com/nUZEnGwcgO — Jeff | Save Oregon Schools (@PapaBearMyers) October 19, 2026

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The AI-fix is obvious and very poorly done.

Remember — when Justice Alito's wife flew a flag upside-down, the Left said it proved he was unfit to continue serving on the Supreme Court. Now we have a Somali politician again posing with an upside down flag, lying about it with AI, and the media are running cover for her.

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