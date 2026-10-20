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Another Somali Politician Appeared With an Upside-Down American Flag and Tried Using AI to Hide It

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 6:30 PM
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Another Somali Politician Appeared With an Upside-Down American Flag and Tried Using AI to Hide It
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Nafisa Fai is an Oregon politician running for Washington County Chair, but she was caught at a campaign event with an upside-down American flag behind her. That's not the first time Somalis have been caught with upside down flags, either.

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In 2017, Sen. Amy Klobuchar held an upside-down American flag at a rally in Minnesota.

It's not clear if the remarks Fai gave were in Oregon or Minnesota, but they were covered by Somali television in Minnesota, as evidenced by the logo in the upper corner of this video.

Either way, it's a bad look and reveals how the Somalis really feel about the nation that has given them billions in welfare, and billions more in fraud.

And Fai must know it's bad because they're using AI to fix the flag, and they've tried passing off the original video as a "deep fake."

But this is a lie. The image Fai shared here is AI-generated.

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Even Axios tried to fact check this.

And here's proof:

There are several errors in the AI-generated image of the right side up flag. In addition to the missing SOMTV logo and the misaligned stars, there are artifacts left over from the AI-alteration, the original flag can be seen above Fai's head in the image on the right, and you can see remnants of the flag next to and below her name.

"Nafisa Fai cannot lie her way out this. And she clearly should fire whoever made this altered version," Jeff wrote.

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The AI-fix is obvious and very poorly done.

Remember — when Justice Alito's wife flew a flag upside-down, the Left said it proved he was unfit to continue serving on the Supreme Court. Now we have a Somali politician again posing with an upside down flag, lying about it with AI, and the media are running cover for her.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | AMY KLOBUCHAR | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | AXIOS | OREGON
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