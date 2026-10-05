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This Video Should End Amy Klobuchar's Political Career

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 05, 2026 7:35 AM
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This Video Should End Amy Klobuchar's Political Career
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Amy Klobuchar really wants to be the next governor of Minnesota. But if she wins, it's clear that nothing will change on her watch. A video is now making the rounds showing Klobuchar at a rally heavily attended by Somalis — the immigrant community most responsible for Minnesota's massive welfare fraud scandal.

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During that rally, Klobuchar not only speaks Somali, but she also takes and waves an upside-down American flag while bragging about helping Somalis send stolen taxpayer money back to their home country, including to the Somalian Islamic terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

"Thank you so much, Siad," Klobuchar said. "Thank you for your leadership, for your many years of service." 

Then she takes the upside-down American flag and says, "Thank you" for it before waving it and adding, "Very good!"

"And I have three things to say: danta, dalka, and dadka," she continued. That roughly translates to "the interest of the country and its people.

Of course, this was a 2017 Somali community event, and that slogan is closely associated with Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, who was elected President of Somalia that year. 

Klobuchar's speech didn't end there, and she mentioned that election.

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"As you know, we are home to the largest Somali population in the United States and we are so proud of that fact in Minnesota," Klobuchar said. "We are here, of course, to celebrate Somalia's successful election of President Abdullahi. And to show solidarity between our Somali community here in Minnesota and the growing democracy in Somalia."

Then she goes on to brag about making it easier for these Somalis to commit fraud and send money to Somalia.

"Congressman Ellison and Senator Franken and I worked so hard to reduce redundant regulations on remittances to Somalia," she added. "Lessening the burden for banks. We have more to do, but we will continue to fight for you. Let us remember we are one Minnesota and our Somali community is part, an important part, of that one Minnesota."

Less than a decade later, they stole $9 billion from Minnesota taxpayers.

Very sick.

Unfortunately, this is not a normal world.

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They'd be accused of being "white supremacists" and "racists."

This should be an ad that runs 27/4 on Minnesota radio stations, networks, and streaming services. Klobuchar was pandering to the Somalis in 2017, and nothing has changed. She will continue to pander to them as governor and turn a blind eye to the violence and fraud they bring to Minnesota.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | AMY KLOBUCHAR | MINNESOTA | CRIME | ISLAMIC TERRORISM
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