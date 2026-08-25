Did the UK Police Do This to Paint Henry Nowak As a Racist?

On December 3, 2025, Henry Nowak, 18, was murdered by Vickrum Singh Digwa in Southampton, U.K.. Digwa falsely alleged that Nowak assaulted him and hurled a racial slur when police arrived, prompting them to handcuff the dying Nowak, who later succumbed to his injuries. The police response has led to a gross misconduct investigation.

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What’s worse is that new court transcripts appear to show police scrolling through old texts from Nowak, trying to find evidence that he was a racist. These are texts from a 12-year-old. What the hell, guys (via UnHerd):





Did police trawl Henry Nowak’s personal messages for evidence of racism? And, if so, was that an attempt to discredit him? Newly released material from Vikram Digwa’s murder trial, published by the Centre for Justice Policy, has prompted allegations that investigators searched through six years of Henry Nowak’s messages in an attempt to find evidence that he was racist. The story was picked up by GB News, which doubled down on the allegation — were the police so desperate to paint Henry Nowak as a racist, to deflect from their disastrous initial response? The Nowak case is a terrible chapter in British policing, which is possibly a watershed moment in how forces approach issues of race. But while the Hampshire Police can be criticized for many things, the subsequent murder investigation is perfectly defensible. Of greater concern is that a large section of the public has lost trust in the police and now view their every operational decision with suspicion.

Yeah, I’m sorry, it may seem like standard operating procedure, and maybe it is, who knows — but there are too many instances of UK police acting more like the political correctness Stasi. Until that changes, grill these clowns.

Need I say more about how British policing has become a clown show: the ‘openly Jewish’ nightmare of 2024 (via BBC):

The Met Police has apologised after an officer said an antisemitism charity leader looked "openly Jewish" as he was threatened with arrest for being near a pro-Palestine march. Gideon Falter was wearing a kippah skull-cap when he was stopped in the Aldwych area of London on Saturday. He was told by police his presence was causing a "breach of peace", in a video posted online. Scotland Yard apologised for the officer's phrase. The force then withdrew its initial statement, after "reflecting on the strength of the response" to it, and issued a second apology for causing further offence. The original statement talked about a "new trend of those opposed to the main protests appearing alongside the route to express their views", and "knowing their presence is provocative".

So, yeah, it doesn’t shock me if cops were trying to find something on Nowak to justify them handcuffing and letting him bleed out.

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