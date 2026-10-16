DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Wisconsin Mail-In Ballot Returns Are Lagging Far Behind 2022. That's Bad News for Democrats.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 16, 2026 2:30 PM
Advertisement
Wisconsin Mail-In Ballot Returns Are Lagging Far Behind 2022. That's Bad News for Democrats.
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

If absentee ballot numbers are any indication, things in Wisconsin look really good for Republicans in the state, including Tom Tiffany.

Advertisement

Here's a better breakdown of those numbers: There were 363,330 applications this year, down 20.3 percent from 2022, and 151,231 were returned, down 28.2 percent from 2022.

Those numbers are down across the board, but especially so in bluer districts.

And in the cities of Milwaukee and Madison, it's even worse news for Democrats.

Recommended
After Rough Start, WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Is Reportedly Transitioning Out of the Role Matt Vespa Katie Zacharia's Ouster Breaks an Unenviable Record No One Thought Possible Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Madison apps are significantly down versus 2022.

And returns are down in Milwaukee and Dane Counties.

Those Madison and Milwaukee numbers are brutal for Crowley.

We certainly hope so. Remember, Crowley was polling at five percent in the primary and dropped out. State Democrats dragged him back in.

Advertisement

And today's returns do not look much better.

Republicans cannot rest. This does not mean the election is a lock, but it's indicative of low-enthusiasm. That might change on Election Day or with early in-person voting, and every Republican must go and vote. But the signs are there that this may not be the blue wave Democrats are hoping for. That's great news for all of us.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | VOTER ID | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

After Rough Start, WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Is Reportedly Transitioning Out of the Role

After Rough Start, WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Is Reportedly Transitioning Out of the Role

Matt Vespa
Katie Zacharia's Ouster Breaks an Unenviable Record No One Thought Possible

Katie Zacharia's Ouster Breaks an Unenviable Record No One Thought Possible

Matt Vespa
Ilhan Omar’s Husband Just Got Confronted Over Rumors She Fled the US Following Federal Raid

Ilhan Omar’s Husband Just Got Confronted Over Rumors She Fled the US Following Federal Raid

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos