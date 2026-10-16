A Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Mosque in Australia Helped Radicalize the FlyDubai Terrorist Co-Pilot

The Muslim Brotherhood in Australia had a role in radicalizing Omani Hamam al-Hammami, the terrorist who tried to hijack and crash a FlyDubai flight bound for Tel Aviv on September 30. Al-Hammami stabbed the flight's captain and planned to crash the plane into the ground in Israel, and possibly into a terminal at Ben Gurion Airport itself. Thankfully, the Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, managed to unlock the cockpit door after being stabbed, which allowed passengers to storm the cockpit, subdue al-Hammami, and regain control of the plane.

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Prosecutors with the UAE found that al-Hammami was radicalized while studying mechanical engineering at RMIT University in Melbourne between 2015 and 2017. He was there on a student visa and attended a mosque affiliated with the school. That mosque, "My Centre," is run by preacher Samir Mohtadi (also known as Abu Hamza or Sheik Samir Mohtadi) and it's been reported that a Muslim Brotherhood-linked association is funding the mosque.

A Muslim Brotherhood-linked Islamic center in Melbourne, Australia, led by Lebanese Sheikh Samir Mohtadi, also known as Abu Hamza, is one of the sources of radicalization of the Islamist Omani co-pilot who attempted to crash a passenger aircraft into Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.… pic.twitter.com/ynNFXDozkx — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 16, 2026

Here's more:

Omani national Hammam al-Hammami, 29, allegedly tried to hijack flight FZ1073 with 182 people onboard travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on 30 September before passengers and crew intervened. A statement by UAE attorney general Hamad Saif al-Shamsi shared on UAE government social media said al-Hammami's radicalisation happened when was a student at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). During mosque visits, al-Hammami became acquainted with individuals associated with a centre known as "My Centre". The statement said al-Hammami had revealed the centre was managed by a Lebanese man known as "Abu Hamza" and allegedly received support from an association linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. The co-pilot "drew inspiration" from the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States and had also used two previous flights to Tel Aviv to "familiarise himself with the flight route and the airport", according to the statement. Al-Hammami, who joined flydubai in January, had previously worked for several airlines in different countries, the UAE's investigation had found.

When will the world learn?

When will we learn that Muslims are not here to coexist peacefully amongst us? We get called “Islamophobic”and “hateful” for speaking up, when they’re the ones who are intolerant of all other races, cultures, and religions! They’re here to outbreed our populations and take over! pic.twitter.com/mHaIBM9GES — *♡•🧛🏻xxv4mpgutzxx🧛🏻•♡* (@xxv4mpgutzxx) October 16, 2026

Not soon enough, it seems.

Wow, the Muslim Brotherhood stretches as far as Australia. https://t.co/qgsQVRPGFQ — StagsinaGlen (@StagsinaGlen) October 16, 2026

It's not just Australia, of course.

This is more radicalization tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, which has also been linked to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat. El-Sayed denies any ties, but his sister has confirmed the family has been affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood for years. Several donors to El-Sayed's campaign have ties to terrorist groups including the Muslim Brotherhood, and El-Sayed himself wrote about "his friend," who was jailed. That "friend" Mohamed Soltan, was funding the Muslim Brotherhood.

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