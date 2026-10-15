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Susan Collins Hammers Troy Jackson for Not Following Through on Promise to Release Fundraising Info

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 15, 2026 4:00 PM
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Susan Collins Hammers Troy Jackson for Not Following Through on Promise to Release Fundraising Info
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, Robert F. Bukaty

After walloping Troy Jackson in their debates, Sen. Susan Collins is hammering Troy Jackson for failing to follow through on a campaign promise he made on the debate stage. Jackson promised to release campaign fundraising details yesterday morning.

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Yesterday morning came and went, and we still don't have that information.

Who is bankrolling Jackson's campaign?

Here's more:

In the heat of the moment during a Tuesday Senate debate, Democrat Troy Jackson offered to send his Republican rival the details of his campaign fundraising and spending a day before the deadline to file it with the Federal Election Commission.

But as of 1 p.m., Jackson had not followed through on his promise, a spokesperson for Sen. Susan Collins said.

The seemingly spontaneous offer came after the 73-year-old Collins parried an attack about her billionaire supporters by noting that Jackson has not yet filed any campaign finance reports.

“I would point out that we have no idea who is financing Troy’s campaign,” Collins said. “He promised to be completely transparent, yet he has not filed a single report.”

An irritated Jackson shot back, saying he would release his report on Wednesday morning.

“I’ll give you the report tomorrow morning,” he said. “How about that? Is that enough? Because we see yours and I know that there’s no billionaires funding me … I’ll give you the report tomorrow and then we’ll talk about it on Thursday.”

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Collins and Jackson will face off again tonight in their fourth and final debate, so it behooves Jackson to keep those reports from the Collins campaign before that debate. As the Portland Press Herald notes, Jackson isn't breaking any laws by doing this — the next round of reports are due by midnight tonight — but it gives Collins another line of attack against Jackson. 

She already pounded him over his stance on fossil fuels, being lobbied by his son, and for keeping utility rates high for Mainers when he had a chance to vote for a bill that would have reduced electric bills by $275 a year.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | SENATE | SUSAN COLLINS
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