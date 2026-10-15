Top Republicans Sign VP Vance's Pledge to Protect Americans From Fraud

Today, Vice President issued a call to join him in the War on Fraud, announcing a six-point pledge to protect Americans from having our generosity exploited by fraudsters. The pledge helps to protect vulnerable Americans, including the elderly, the indigent, and the disabled from being exploited; that our tax dollars will not go to serve illegal aliens or fraudsters; that welfare will not be used to buy luxury items like mansions or cars; and that public agencies and officials will work together to prevent fraudulent payments from happening; and to hold fraudsters accountable, whether through imprisonment or - if illegal aliens - deportation.

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Do you hate fraud?



If so, I’m calling on you to join me in taking the pledge to protect Americans from fraudsters, by doing everything in your power to ensure that:



1. Vulnerable Americans, such as the elderly, indigent, and disabled, are protected from fraudsters who seek to… pic.twitter.com/9VrlkDGhDZ — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 15, 2026

Vice President Vance and the White House called on all of us to join the fight.

JOIN THE FIGHT.@VP Vance is calling on ALL public officeholders — members of Congress, local and statewide officials — to seek out, prosecute, eliminate, fraud at every level.



It's essential that Americans trust their government to protect their taxpayer dollars. pic.twitter.com/q1Z9cK6lPk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 15, 2026

Several members of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) have already done so, signing the Vice President's Pledge to Protect Americans from Fraud.

The RSC members were among the first on Capitol Hill to sign including Chairman August Pfluger (TX-11), Vice Chair Ben Cline (VA-06), and Reps. Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Mary Miller (IL-15), Rudy Yakym (IN-02), Brad Knott (NC-13), and Troy Downing (MT-02).

"The American people are done being robbed by fraudsters and the bureaucrats who enable them," said RSC Chairman August Pfluger. "For years, billions of taxpayer dollars were stolen in broad daylight while the last administration shrugged and called it compassion. Fighting fraud has been one of my top priorities in Congress, and I remain committed to rooting it out wherever it hides. I signed Vice President JD Vance’s pledge today to continue our fight to ensure benefits go to law-abiding citizens and NOT to illegal aliens or fraudsters buying mansions and luxury cars on your dime. Protecting the American taxpayer is absolutely a fight worth having, and I am all in."

RSC Vice Chair Ben Cline said, "For too long, criminals have been allowed to defraud the government, steal billions from American taxpayers, and exploit our most vulnerable. Republicans are taking action to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse and hold criminals accountable. I’m proud to stand with @VP as I take the pledge and join the fight to end fraud and protect your tax dollars."

Rep. Yakym pointed out that not a single Democrat has signed the pledge yet. "I just signed Vice President J.D. Vance's Pledge to Protect Americans from Fraud," he said. "Hoosiers work too hard for their money to watch it get stolen. Stopping fraud shouldn't be controversial; it's common sense. So why won't a SINGLE Democrat sign it?"'

"Count me in," said Rep. Downing. "As Montana's State Auditor, I worked to protect seniors and consumers from scams and fraud. In Congress, I’ve continued that work by supporting efforts to recover taxpayer dollars and hold fraudsters accountable. Today, I signed the Vice President’s Pledge to Protect Americans from Fraud. Keep up the good work of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud."

Rep. Knott said we must end the "gross intolerance for theft by fraudsters."

"As Americans, we must end the gross tolerance for theft by fraudsters and the bureaucrats who enable them," he said. "Fighting fraud has been one of my top priorities in Congress, and I remain committed to rooting it out of wherever it hides. I proudly signed Vice President JD Vance’s pledge today to continue our fight to ensure benefits go ONLY to American citizens and NOT to illegal aliens or fraudsters enriching themselves through theft. It’s wrong, unaffordable, and unsustainable. I am all in to protect your hard-earned dollars from being wasted."

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And Rep. Jackson said, "Hardworking Americans deserve accountability — not excuses. We must expose fraud, hold cheaters accountable, and protect EVERY taxpayer dollar. I am proud to join Vice President J.D. Vance and the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud in their mission to COMBAT fraud and protect American taxpayers."

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