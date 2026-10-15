Will London Really Ban Harry Potter Festivities Over JK Rowling's Trans Stance?

Author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series is the quintessential British school story, with a magical twist. The books have sold tens of millions of copies, spawned a successful series of movies, a large online fan presence, real-world versions of the wizarding sport Quidditch, and even popular video games.

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But Rowling, who is hardly a conservative, committed an unforgivable sin: she stood up to the radical trans mob in favor of women's rights. For that, the Left and the trans activist crowd have been trying to cancel Rowling and "Harry Potter" for years. This includes a laughably failed attempt to boycott the "Hogwarts: Legacy" videogame, which ended up selling more than 40 million units, making it one of the best-selling games of all time, and efforts to derail the "Harry Potter" series debuting in December on HBO.

Now the one official wants to ban "Harry Potter" festivities in London — a major location in the books — over Rowling's beliefs.

🚨🇬🇧 Meanwhile in London



The Deputy Mayor wants to BAN Harry Potter related festivities in London



Why?



Because of JK Rowling’s outspokenness over the fact Men can’t become Women would upset the Trans Community



At the same time they allow Islamist Imans to preach about… pic.twitter.com/DLWJFALCr3 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 14, 2026

"You just said if it was up to you, there wouldn't be Harry Potter lights," said Emma Best. "Would you not use Harry Potter for anything. I mean, it's a main contributing factor of tourism. Would you like to see Harry Potter expelled from London?

"What I would say is that what I don't think is helpful is where there is a display, a prominent display, that we know that is affecting trans Londoners," replied Debbie Weekes-Bernard, the deputy mayor for Communities and Social Justice.

"Well, with respect, could I suggest perhaps you put your energy into the hate preachers that get plastered over the TFL network, specifically people who call for the death of gay people, as opposed to J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter, which brings in a lot of tourism to London," said Best.

Weekes-Bernard has no idea who she's messing with. Rabid "Harry Potter" fans recently got a massive $570 million undersea electricity cable rerouted because it would pass beneath Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. That's where the titular character buried Dobby, a house elf, in the seventh and final book of the series, after Dobby is mortally wounded saving Harry and his friends.

The very vocal minority of trans activists and advocates were never "Harry Potter" fans; they're political, engaging in performative behavior for their preferred causes. That's why all the boycotts have failed, Rowling is still insanely wealthy and influential, and the upcoming show will be a hit, too.

But it's an interesting insight into the mind of the Left that they would rather jettison "Harry Potter" from London and not the Islamists who actually want to hurt and kill the city's gay community.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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