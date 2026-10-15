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Check Out the Latest Desperate Campaign Move From Abdul El-Sayed

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 15, 2026 6:30 PM
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Check Out the Latest Desperate Campaign Move From Abdul El-Sayed
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We all know Abdul El-Sayed is struggling with black voters. The other day, Townhall reported on black voters and other Democrats who just don't feel comfortable with his radical, flip-flopping agenda. Much in the same way El-Sayed pandered to Michigan's Jewish community by pretending to care about Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, El-Sayed is also pretending to relate to the black community by making a late-night run to a gas station for spicy snacks.

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TMZ just happened to be at some random gas station to talk to El-Sayed, too. This was totally not in any way coordinated or staged.

"There's really no reason there should be gluten in this," El-Sayed said. "It's popcorn." He then takes a couple kernels and coughs.

"It's not actually hot bro," he adds, before offering some Gatorade. "Tell me how good that is." El-Sayed doesn't put his mouth on the bottle.

This writer can smell the desperation from across Lake Michigan.

Pretty much.

Yup. It was all performative.

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That was a little too on the nose, even for them.

It's all a lie.

This is somehow more cringeworthy than Clinton's handbag hotsauce.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | POLLING
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