Check Out the Latest Desperate Campaign Move From Abdul El-Sayed

We all know Abdul El-Sayed is struggling with black voters. The other day, Townhall reported on black voters and other Democrats who just don't feel comfortable with his radical, flip-flopping agenda. Much in the same way El-Sayed pandered to Michigan's Jewish community by pretending to care about Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, El-Sayed is also pretending to relate to the black community by making a late-night run to a gas station for spicy snacks.

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>Polling shows Abdul underperforming with black voters.

>Late night gas station shoot with spicy snacks and gatorade.



Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/NAuFTEtc37 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) October 15, 2026

TMZ just happened to be at some random gas station to talk to El-Sayed, too. This was totally not in any way coordinated or staged.

"There's really no reason there should be gluten in this," El-Sayed said. "It's popcorn." He then takes a couple kernels and coughs.

"It's not actually hot bro," he adds, before offering some Gatorade. "Tell me how good that is." El-Sayed doesn't put his mouth on the bottle.

This writer can smell the desperation from across Lake Michigan.

“how do you do fellow blacks” pic.twitter.com/IcMTV6CAM1 — CornPop (@RealC0rnP0p) October 15, 2026

Pretty much.

One performative bite and one sip, then immediately gives it to a staffer to throw away pic.twitter.com/awdF8LCRUC — PoliticksAndLeeches (@PoliticsLeeches) October 15, 2026

Yup. It was all performative.

“Quick, get that man some fried chicken, hot sauce and watermelon.”



- Democrat strategists (probably) https://t.co/4SBDaEnDP7 — Heartland Grump - The Rightest Voice on the Right (@heartland_grump) October 15, 2026

That was a little too on the nose, even for them.

The Democrats are all just overt liars.



Lesbian and Trans Activist Kris Mayes saying she loves Trump voters yesterday.



This commie buying gas station food because he's bleeding voters in Michigan.



Americans better get serious real quick and show up to vote early or make a… https://t.co/ajGKzdhMZv — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) October 15, 2026

It's all a lie.

Remember when Hillary was putting hot sauce in her purse? Yeah. https://t.co/M3jeZZSK5q — 👻The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 15, 2026

This is somehow more cringeworthy than Clinton's handbag hotsauce.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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