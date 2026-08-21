Let Me Introduce You to Angie Nixon

You might know her from the pink dress. The pink bullhorn. The march down the center aisle of the Florida House, screaming over a vote she had already lost.

If that's all you know, you've seen most of the act. What you probably haven't seen is how long she's been doing it.

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Before the hot pink costume and matching bullhorn, there were sit-ins, chants, and other attempts to turn losing legislative fights into political theater. None of it accomplished anything. It did, however, keep putting Angie Nixon in front of cameras.

Let’s go back to April 2022.

The Florida House is voting on Gov. Ron DeSantis' first congressional map. Nixon, then a second-year legislator from Jacksonville, storms the center of the chamber in a "Stop the Black Attack" T-shirt and stages a sit-in with a handful of colleagues, singing "We Shall Overcome" and vowing to occupy the floor.

The occupation lasted about an hour.

The Speaker gaveled the Session back in, the map passed over her chanting, and it governed Florida's elections for the next four years.

Nixon stopped nothing. But she got cameras, clips, and a name.

Four years later, the Legislature was voting on its much-anticipated mid-decade congressional map, and Nixon had upgraded the production.

Hot pink jumpsuit. Matching hot pink bullhorn.

I was in the chamber that day. I had the distinct displeasure of watching it live, so let me report what the viral clip doesn't show.

Nixon sat through the roll call as the votes came in. She watched the map lock up enough support to pass. Then, once the outcome was safely beyond her ability to affect, she grabbed the bullhorn and marched into the aisle.

She wasn't storming the barricades. She was hitting her mark.

There was no risk left, no vote left to change, no consequence left to prevent. Just enough time to scream for the cameras and turn another legislative loss into an Angie Nixon production.

And here is the other thing the clip doesn't capture: nobody cared.

The vote closed, the map passed, and the chamber rose to its feet and cheered. The applause beat the bullhorn. Everyone in that room had seen the show before. Everyone knew there was no fire. Just an alarm that likes the sound of itself.

Two weeks later, the House Rules and Ethics Committee gave Nixon another audience, just not the review she was after: the first formal reprimand handed down in the Florida House in more than 20 years.

She showed up in hot pink and told reporters she'd do it all again with a bigger pink megaphone.

Most politicians would treat a formal reprimand as an embarrassment.

Nixon treated it as product feedback.

The very next day, she walked into the Governor's office, sat down on the floor, and refused to leave.

That one came with criminal charges.

Her trial is set for the week of September 21, which means the Democrat nominee for United States Senate will spend part of the fall defending herself in a Leon County courtroom while running against Ashley Moody, Florida's former attorney general. A defendant against a prosecutor.

And Democrats chose this.

Tuesday's ballot offered Nixon or Alexander Vindman, who made his name testifying against President Trump, moved to Florida to shop for a Senate seat, and burned through $16.3 million only to lose by double digits to someone who couldn’t raise $1 million.

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Vindman had the money, the national profile and years of adoration from the anti-Trump press.

Democrat voters picked the bullhorn.

In fairness, they finally gave Angie Nixon something the Florida House never would.

They applauded her.

That applause makes more sense when you look at what is left of the Florida Democrat Party.

No governor as long as I've been alive. Not one statewide elected office to their name. Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature. A state that once decided a presidential election by 537 votes gave President Trump a 13-point victory in 2024.

You would think a party staring at that record might ask why Florida stopped voting for it.

Instead, it nominated Angie Nixon.

She isn't some strange departure from what Florida Democrats have become. She may be the purest expression of it.

When you can't win the argument, make more noise. When you can't pass the bill, make a clip. When voters keep moving away from your politics, grab a bullhorn and deliver the same politics louder.

Then look at what Nixon is actually selling: Abolish ICE. Medicare for All. A national rent freeze. In the middle of a statewide campaign, she joined the Democratic Socialists of America and treated it as a selling point — in Florida — the state filled with families from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and elsewhere, who do not need a lecture about where socialism can lead. Many of them came here because their families already learned.

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You cannot sell socialism to people who escaped it.

You can, apparently, sell it to a Florida Democrat primary.

Now comes the problem.

Nixon has to run statewide in a state President Trump carried by 13 points against a Republican who has already won statewide and, on Tuesday, received more votes than Nixon and Vindman combined. She'll do it with a criminal trial on the calendar and years of footage Ashley Moody barely has to edit.

Moody posted the bullhorn footage herself within hours of Nixon's victory.

No commentary. None was necessary.

The sit-ins, the screaming, the socialism, the reprimand, the arrest — Republicans didn't have to uncover any of it.

Angie Nixon put it all on camera.

And Florida Democrats just put it on the ballot.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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