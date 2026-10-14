Dozens of Washington Girls Boycott Unfair Track Meet Over Pro-Trans Policies

It shouldn't have to come to this. Adults should protect girls' sports and make boys — even boys who say they're girls — compete against other boys. But adults in blue states like Washington refuse to act like adults, so the girls are forced to take a stand against these unfair practices.

Advertisement

And a dozen of girls on a cross-country team in Camas, Washington, forfeited their race rather than compete against a boy.

BREAKING: Nearly half of the girls cross-country team in Camas, Washington, just forfeited their race. They refused to compete against a boy. This is bravery. Vote YES on I-638 to stand with them. Video: @KnownHeretic pic.twitter.com/Sh4LKXOCt3 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 14, 2026

Here's more:

Holly Burns and about a dozen other girls walked away from a cross-country race in Washington on Tuesday. They refused to compete against a male athlete who had started the season racing on the boys’ team. When the race began, half of the girls competing, and the male athlete, took off running. Burns and the other half of the girls slowly walked forward past the starting line, and then into the nearby tree line, sacrificing one of their high school competitions. Footage of the protest has since gone viral across social media, igniting widespread awareness for one of the trans athlete incidents currently plaguing Washington state. For Burns, a Camas High School runner, the decision to protest was reinforced by strength in numbers. Her parents, Kevin and Sarah Burns, told OutKick their daughter initially wanted to avoid "making waves." "She wanted to kind of play it safe, so we, we weren't going to push it. We just kind of let her kind of feel it out. We told her that. We supported her whichever decision she tries to make," Kevins said.

We wonder if the girls will be punished for this peaceful protest of insane pro-trans policies.

I’m told seniors and team captains didn’t show up and refused to run as well. Much of the other team (Battleground) also refused to run, not even making the trip to Camas. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 14, 2026

When there's no competition, the boys won't get to win.

So sad they have to do this because the adults in charge won't stand up for them. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 14, 2026

It's very sad.

Just wait til this boy’s parents go to the media with a sob story about how mean we are, how vulnerable he is. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) October 14, 2026

That'll happen to. He'll be the victim here.

He's not. He — and his enabling parents — are abusing the girls and cheating.

I for one would like to thank trans activists for giving us an up-and-coming generation that thinks this transs**t is all garbage. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) October 14, 2026

The Left, of course, will try to use the power of the state to crush this opposition. The Democrats' "Trans Bill of Rights" will likely include penalties for such behavior.

Advertisement

Courage begets courage. I’m proud of you ladies for BOYcotting! 👏#SaveWomensSports https://t.co/U4HvVVGKYe — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 14, 2026

What's sad is that girls only have a finite amount of time to compete. If they want scholarships or to turn their athletic talents into a bigger career, every race they have to forfeit because of trans policies is time they cannot get back.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.