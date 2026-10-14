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Dozens of Washington Girls Boycott Unfair Track Meet Over Pro-Trans Policies

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 14, 2026 12:15 PM
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Dozens of Washington Girls Boycott Unfair Track Meet Over Pro-Trans Policies
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It shouldn't have to come to this. Adults should protect girls' sports and make boys — even boys who say they're girls — compete against other boys. But adults in blue states like Washington refuse to act like adults, so the girls are forced to take a stand against these unfair practices.

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And a dozen of girls on a cross-country team in Camas, Washington, forfeited their race rather than compete against a boy.

Here's more:

Holly Burns and about a dozen other girls walked away from a cross-country race in Washington on Tuesday.

They refused to compete against a male athlete who had started the season racing on the boys’ team.

When the race began, half of the girls competing, and the male athlete, took off running.

Burns and the other half of the girls slowly walked forward past the starting line, and then into the nearby tree line, sacrificing one of their high school competitions.

Footage of the protest has since gone viral across social media, igniting widespread awareness for one of the trans athlete incidents currently plaguing Washington state.

For Burns, a Camas High School runner, the decision to protest was reinforced by strength in numbers. Her parents, Kevin and Sarah Burns, told OutKick their daughter initially wanted to avoid "making waves."

"She wanted to kind of play it safe, so we, we weren't going to push it. We just kind of let her kind of feel it out. We told her that. We supported her whichever decision she tries to make," Kevins said.

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We wonder if the girls will be punished for this peaceful protest of insane pro-trans policies.

When there's no competition, the boys won't get to win.

It's very sad.

That'll happen to. He'll be the victim here.

He's not. He — and his enabling parents — are abusing the girls and cheating.

The Left, of course, will try to use the power of the state to crush this opposition. The Democrats' "Trans Bill of Rights" will likely include penalties for such behavior.

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What's sad is that girls only have a finite amount of time to compete. If they want scholarships or to turn their athletic talents into a bigger career, every race they have to forfeit because of trans policies is time they cannot get back.

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News Topics PARENTAL RIGHTS | SPORTS | TRANSGENDER | WASHINGTON
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