Female Athletes Continue to Pay the Price for the Democrats' Trans Agenda

The Democrats are all-in on the trans agenda. In Nebraska, Dan Osborn vows to push that ideology across the country if elected to the Senate. In Iowa, Lindsay James says she supports "fairness" in sports but voted against bills to protect women and girls from males on their athletic teams. Several Democrats have vowed to pass a "trans bill of rights" if they regain power. Former President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris tried to rewrite Title IX of the Civil Rights Act to curtail women's rights for the sake of trans people.

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And we just spent several weeks watching the WNBA beclown itself over men in women's sports. While we understand that the Left doesn't care about personal excellence or accomplishments, most Americans do, and now we have tangible numbers to show just how many women and girls have lost out to men thanks to the Democrats and their pro-trans policies.

Trans athletes have 'stolen' nearly 2,300 gold medals from women and girls in the US: report https://t.co/o1BFBt3KGi pic.twitter.com/UMC0NvSspB — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2026

Here's more:

Transgender athletes have stripped women and girls of nearly 2,300 gold medals and more than $500,000 in prize money over the past four decades, according to an analysis from a conservative think tank. Athletes competing in sports events that don’t match their birth sex have bumped biological women out of championship spots 2,293 times since the mid-1980s, according to the evangelical-leaning public policy nonprofit, Concerned Women for America. “Biological men have distinct advantages over biological women. This reality not only puts women in harm’s way, but it eliminates opportunities for biological women to earn a living and win competitions,” Penny Nance, CEO and President, Concerned Women for America LAC said in a press release.

This is disgraceful. And Democrats pretend to be the "party of women."

No meed for scare quotes, NYP. This isn’t happening in the opposite direction. — Amy 🇺🇸 (@amy_likes_owls) September 24, 2026

It's not. We rarely hear about a "trans man" infiltrating men's locker rooms and we've never had a "trans man" steal a medal from a male athlete.

I hope they feel like millstones in the future. — julezy (@JulezySays) September 24, 2026

Here's hoping.

Failed males cosplaying in female face have stolen…



FIFY — Nu Nyo (@Nu_Ny0) September 24, 2026

Our gender is not your costume.

Not a single one of these 2,300 gold medals include a single Olympic or elite world championship gold medal.



Some are for cooking and dancing competitions. None are for any elite womens sports. https://t.co/52uIfa1XAR — Kirsti Miller (@KirstiMiller30) September 24, 2026

Why does this matter? It doesn't.

Men are stealing women's accomplishments and achievements, and it's wrong, regardless of whether it's the Olympics or the local swim meet.

Also, Imane Khleif stole gold medals in the Olympics not too terribly long ago.

Even this disguises the truth. Men. Men have stolen them. https://t.co/2Su4hlqnWk — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) September 23, 2026

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That's the truth. These are men.

This writer spent a lot of her childhood and teen years hearing about the dangers of the so-called "patriarchy" and how we needed to fight against it. But now the Left is embracing actual patriarchy by allowing men — many of them mentally ill, some of them violent — to access women's sports, safe spaces, and opportunities simply because those men say they're women.

And now we know that 2,300 medals and more than half a million dollars in prize money have been stolen.

When do women get their equal rights back?

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