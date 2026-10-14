Here's Why Christian Student Groups Are Suing Virginia State University

Virginia State University (VSU) is facing a lawsuit from Christian students after the school put Christian student groups under school control: something it has not done for Muslim and other non-Christian student organizations. Kristen Waggoner of Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) outlined the case against VSU's unconstitutional policy.

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Virginia State University enacted a policy stripping Christian student groups of autonomy and placing them under school control.



But Muslim & other non-Christian groups are exempt.



It’s just as unconstitutional as it sounds. We’re helping these Christian students sue. 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GK3CbOPnoc — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) October 13, 2026

Here's more:

Virginia State University (VSU) is facing a federal lawsuit from two Christian student organizations that say the school stripped them of their official campus status and placed them under the direct authority of a university-appointed minister. “Higher education has really broke from its long-standing desire to promote intellectual diversity and to actually seek truth, and, instead, they are essentially telling students that any disagreement, that certain speech is violence and that hearing difference of opinions on important topics is actually not encouraged. It’s actually discouraged,” Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer told Fox News Digital. “I think that higher education is really failing in its primary role, which is to educate the next generation … how to deal with living in a pluralistic society with people who have different opinions.” ... The lawsuit challenges VSU’s updated Campus Ministries Policy, which plaintiffs argue violates the First Amendment by forcing Christian student groups under university control while granting exemptions to non-Christian religious groups.

ADF is representing Women of Victory and Bethel Campus Fellowship, both of which are part of national organizations and had been recognized by VSU for years. This new oversight puts both groups under the strict oversight of a "Campus Minister" appointed by the university, Thomas Wynn.

This means these groups cannot plan an event, invite a guest speaker to campus, or fundraise without the approval Wynn.

On top of that, Sunday morning shuttles to other local churches were eliminated. Wynn said the school "wants to crack down on transportation to outside churches" and even reprimanded a Christian club for holding an informal pajama party without his consent.

VSU’s Campus Minister announced the elimination of Sunday morning shuttles from local churches, saying “the school wants to crack down on transportation to outside churches.”



He even reprimanded a Christian club for hosting an informal “pajama party” without his approval. 4/ pic.twitter.com/2w2O3DDBui — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) October 13, 2026

These rules do not apply to other religious groups. The Muslim Students Association has no such restrictions and is explicitly exempt from the VSU policy.

When asked about the disparity, Wynn said, "Because you are all faith-based ... because you purport Jesus Christ and faith."

Meanwhile, the Muslim Students Association has no such restrictions. It is explicitly exempt from the policy.



When asked why the policy only targets Christian groups, the Campus Minister said: “Because you are all faith-based … because you purport Jesus Christ and faith.” 5/ pic.twitter.com/GyMwlyURz8 — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) October 13, 2026

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Waggoner says VSU's policy is "blatantly unconstitutional" and specifically targets Christian groups to prevent their free assembly.

VSU’s policy is blatantly unconstitutional. Government schools can’t single out Christian groups and stop them from freely assembling.

@ADFLegal recently helped Women of Victory and Bethel Christian Fellowship sue VSU in federal court.



We’re honored to stand with them. /🧵 pic.twitter.com/vBXf0ulR5W — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) October 13, 2026

Townhall has also reached out to VSU for comment.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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