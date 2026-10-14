A Study Has Just Found Another Cause of Rising Sea Levels

For as long as this writer can remember, the environmentalists were screaming about rising sea levels. Even in grade school, this writer was told New York and Florida would be underwater before she graduated high school. She just attended her 25th class reunion over the summer, and neither Orlando nor the Big Apple are at the bottom of the Atlantic.

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So every time the environmentalists' doom-and-gloom predictions don't come to fruition, they move the goalposts to find another cause of climate change. This time it's really bizarre, as a study shows too much penguin poop is accelerating snow melt and rising sea levels.

Too much penguin poop in Antarctica is accelerating snow melt and rising sea levels: study https://t.co/wE2jgTT0Q6 pic.twitter.com/HMoIazPCHF — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2026

Here's more:

While humans might be mostly to blame for Antarctica’s snow melt, scientists are pointing to another surprising source of the a-thaw-calypse — penguin poop. Per the study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences, these flightless birds’ droppings are fertilizing algae blooms across the Antarctic Peninsula. The penguins track fecal matter across the ice during their marches, prompting the spread of green snow that melts faster than its white counterpart. In turn, this bloom contributes to the rising temperatures that thaw the snow, further accelerating the greening of the frozen continent.

“The link between wildlife, nutrients, and snow algae is a critical missing component in projections of expansion of ice-free areas in Antarctica,” the study’s senior author Alia Khan, a cryosphere biogeochemist at the University of Colorado Boulder, told Phys.org. “Without accounting for these biological darkening effects, we are likely underestimating how rapidly coastal snowpacks are melting and how fast ice-free terrain will expand across Antarctica.”

This is why no one trusts scientists anymore.

Too many dopey environmental scientists with way too much student loan debt.. — The Comedian (@EddieBlake84) October 13, 2026

They have to keep the grant money flowing somehow.

Oh, so now their going to cull the Penguins? You people do know this was a Futurama episode? Dear lord people are DUMB!! — Godzilla_Mantooth (@ron_burgandy70) October 13, 2026

That will be the next proposed "solution" — the mass culling of penguins.

Yes, it is.

If the penguin poop doesn't kill you... the cow farts will! https://t.co/Dv39b83lIt — Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) October 13, 2026

If everything contributes to climate change, maybe climate change is just the norm and it's not impacted by human behavior, cow farts, or penguin droppings.

Evil scientist alert! Somebody is laying the groundwork for killing penguins. Somebody said that about elephants in South Africa that led to killing hundreds of elephants. https://t.co/2t6aNuXRw5 — Dr. Lavanya Vemsani Ph.D. (@ProfVemsani) October 13, 2026

This writer looked this up and it's true. Between the 1960s and 1990s, South Africa, especially Kruger National Park, engaged in large-scale elephant culling to manage vegetation damage and carrying capacity. But it wasn't hundreds of elephants; 14,000 to 17,000 elephants were slaughtered.

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And remember: at least one study showed that humans exhaling contributes to climate change. If they cull the elephants and cull the penguins, they'll eventually want to cull us, too.

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