National Border Patrol Council Endorses Ashley Hinson for US Senate

Rep. Ashley Hinson is running for reelection in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. Her opponent, Josh Turek, has a long history of hiding his radical agenda from Iowa voters, including the fact that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Turek is "our guy" — that means Turek would be a reliable vote for Democrats' far-left agenda including higher taxes, taxpayer funded benefits for illegal aliens, and open borders.

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During last week's debate, Turek even admitted he would defund immigration enforcement, including Border Patrol agents.

.@sgrubermiller: “During the primary, you said you wouldn’t support any DHS funding without those reforms in place. Is that still your position?”@turek4iowa: “Yeah, that is my position.” pic.twitter.com/EUvvevjsZQ — Team Hinson (@Team_HinsonIA) October 8, 2026

Fight on Iowa dropped a new ad highlighting Turek's dangerous pro-amnesty position, including for criminal illegal aliens like the one who murdered Iowa teen Sarah in 1996.

Turek has also voted to give taxpayer-funded benefits to illegals, advised illegal aliens on how to avoid being detained, and voted to make it harder for Iowa law enforcement to work with federal immigration enforcement officers to remove dangerous criminals like the one that killed Sarah.

The National Border Patrol Council, the labor union that represents non-supervisory U.S. Border Patrol agents and support personnel, knows what's at stake in November, and yesterday they endorsed Ashley Hinson for the U.S. Senate.

"Ashley Hinson has earned the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council because she has fought to ensure that America’s borders are secure and our neighborhoods are safe,” said Paul Perez, President of the National Border Patrol Council. “When President Biden opened our southern border, allowing deadly narcotics like fentanyl and dangerous people from all over the world to flow into our country, Ashley worked tirelessly to end the lawlessness and restore order. Those were dark times for our nation and the men and women on the frontlines, and we can never allow far-left politicians and policies to take us back there. We need Ashley Hinson in the U.S. Senate to make sure we never go back and we have no doubt that she will continue to deliver the support and resources needed to keep America and Iowa safe."

Hinson has a long track record of supporting strong border security. She's voted to deliver historic resources to fully fund immigration enforcement through FY 2028, pass the HALT Fentanyl Act to remove deadly drugs from Iowa communities, and secure historic pay raises for Border Patrol agents.

"I’m honored to be endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council and appreciate the sacrifices that our border patrol agents make to keep our country safe and secure," said Ashley Hinson. "Josh Turek would vote with Chuck Schumer to defund immigration enforcement, reopen our border, let deadly drugs flood our communities, and grant mass amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants. He has voted to give taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal immigrants, called immigration enforcement ‘un-American,’ and even advised illegal immigrants on how to evade detention in his official newsletter. Josh Turek puts illegal immigrants first. I will always put Iowans first."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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