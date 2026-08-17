Josh Turek Is Flip-Flopping on the Issues to Hide His Radical Agenda From Iowa Voters

Josh Turek, the Democrat member of the Iowa House of Representatives, is running for the U.S. Senate against Republican Rep. Ashley Hinton (IA-02), and it seems like he's trying to hide his progressive, far-left agenda from Iowa's voters. That's led Turek to flip-flop on key issues, and Iowans deserve to know exactly what policies and agenda Turek supports.

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In February of this year, Turek voted to give taxpayer-funded welfare benefits to illegal aliens. But he knows that vote won't play well in the red state of Iowa, so he's telling voters he "opposes benefits for illegal aliens." When the Iowa GOP launched its "Turek's Too Liberal" tour in Cedar Rapids, they pointed out Turek's aye vote on benefits for illegal aliens, and Turek's campaign responded in a statement saying, "Josh will always do what’s best for Iowa and Iowans, which is why he supports eliminating tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security, opposes benefits for illegal immigrants, and will fight to make billionaires pay their fair share."

Of course, that's just not true.

He's been endorsed by Chuck Schumer, who said Turek is "our guy."

Chuck Schumer on #IASen liberal @turek4iowa: "He's our guy."



Iowans should know exactly what that means: Josh Turek would be a reliable vote for Schumer's far-left agenda of open borders, higher taxes, and taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/ZdUY6pDJ1O — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) August 4, 2026

Turek's agenda also threatens Iowa family farmers. He opposes the Save Our Bacon Act, which would overturn California's Proposition 12. That law requires proteins sold in the state of California to comply with the state's animal confinement regulations, even if the animals were raised in Iowa or any other state.

Ashley Hinson’s Save Our Bacon Act is so unpopular that she’s trying to hide it 700 pages deep in the Farm Bill. This bill protects giant foreign corporations and hurts Iowa’s local pork producers all so the billionaire CEO of Smithfield can rake in more profits.



Ashley Hinson… — Josh Turek (@turek4iowa) March 11, 2026

Despite that, Turek claims he doesn't support Proposition 12. If he didn't, he would support legislation to end Proposition 12. It's estimated that Proposition 12 will cost Iowa farmers $2,000 to $4,500 per sow to build compliant gestation space and compliant barns are 25 to 43 percent more expensive. All told, it will cost $1.9 to $3.2 billion for broad conversion.

On July 19, Turek said he would support requiring Congress to pass a new Farm Bill before adjourning. "It's a dangerous time to be an Iowa farmer right now, and that Iowans are hurting," Turek said. "And this may be the last generation we have to address this, and we need folks to go up to the United States Senate to Washington and actually fight for our communities and small family farms."

Rep. Hinson already voted for the House version of the Farm Bill in April and encouraged the Senate to act to pass the legislation.

Despite all his bluster about the Congressional Farm Bill, Turek couldn't even be bothered to show up and vote for Iowa House File 2748 (also known as the Iowa Farm Act), a 2026 omnibus agricultural bill. That bill passed the Iowa House 81-8. Turek was one of 11 legislators who did not vote.

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As far as affordability is concerned, Turek claims he supports no tax on overtime, tips, and Social Security. However, Turek is one of several Democrats who have called for a full repeal of the Working Families Tax Cuts. Those tax cuts were passed entirely by Republicans with unanimous Democrat opposition.

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"One of the very best things that we can do to address this is we've got to overturn the Big, Beautiful Bill and we have to overturn the cuts we've seen to healthcare and to SNAP benefits," Turek said.

Hinson hit Turek on his opposition to the Working Families Tax Cuts.

“The fact that Josh Turek has said that he wants to take all of this relief away from families like mine makes no sense to me. Why does he want to raise taxes on working Iowans?”



In the Senate, Josh Turek would repeal the child tax credit and END no tax on tips, overtime, and… pic.twitter.com/USNH97X3VZ — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) August 8, 2026

"In the Senate, Josh Turek would repeal the child tax credit and END no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security. We won't let that happen!" Hinson wrote.

In the video, an Iowa father said, "The fact that Josh Turek has said that he wants to take all of this relief away from families like mine makes no sense to me. Why does he want to raise taxes on working Iowans?"

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That's an excellent question.

Josh Turek is desperate to hide his progressive agenda from Iowa voters, and he's doing it by flip-flopping on issues that Iowans care about. Make no mistake, if Turek gets elected to the Senate, he will vote for taxpayer benefits for illegal aliens, fail to support Iowa farmers, and raise our taxes.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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