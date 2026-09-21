Iowans Wreck Dem Josh Turek for Loving Taxes More Than Constituents

Iowans are calling out Democrat Senate nominee Josh Turek over his love of higher taxes after he voted against a constitutional amendment that would make it harder for elected officials to arbitrarily raise taxes on residents.

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His opponent, Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA-2), slammed Turek’s vote in favor of higher taxes in a post on X.

“Josh Turek already voted against requiring a supermajority to raise taxes in Iowa,” she wrote. “And when asked to defend his vote? His campaign pointed to a group that called making tax hikes harder a ‘threat to Iowa’s future.’ Turek’s record is clear: he wants to raise your taxes.

Josh Turek already voted against requiring a supermajority to raise taxes in Iowa.



And when asked to defend his vote? His campaign pointed to a group that called making tax hikes harder a “threat to Iowa’s future.”



Turek’s record is clear: he wants to raise your taxes. pic.twitter.com/Mbe8S9y6B1 — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) September 18, 2026

Several Iowa residents spoke out against the Democrat nominee during a Turek’s Too Liberal press conference in Grimes on Thursday. They took Turek to task for essentially voting for higher taxes on everyday Iowans who are dealing with higher grocery and gas prices.

State Rep. Dan Gehlbach said Turek “voted to make it easier for politicians to raise taxes on hardworking Iowans” and said his vote is “just a preview of what he would do in the U.S.”

Shellie Flockhart, a mother and small business owner, noted that "From groceries and gas to healthcare and childcare, everyday costs keep going up; a tax hike doesn't help.”

Josh Turek has made his position very clear. He voted to make it easier for politicians to raise our taxes. Now, he wants to go to the United States Senate and keep raising taxes. He wants to tax Iowans' tips, overtime, and Social Security. He wants to cut the child tax credit in half and he wants to raise taxes by as much as 50% on Iowa family farms and small businesses. Iowa does not need a U.S. Senator like Josh Turek who wants higher taxes across the board.

Denise Brubek said the amendment “protects Iowa taxpayers like me from future tax increases and ensures that Iowa families and workers can keep more of the money that they earn.”

“It's hard for me to understand why Josh Turek would vote to make it easier for politicians to raise taxes on Iowa families, farmers, and small businesses,” Brubek continued. “But that's just who Josh Turek is -- a liberal politician who is once again out of touch with hardworking Iowans. Josh Turek would also eliminate no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security.”

Eric Klein, a father and veteran, said he supports the amendment “because I believe that Iowa families and taxpayers don't need to worry about a future tax hike.”

He further stated that he is “concerned about Josh Turek’s record on taxes” and pointed out that the candidate “called for the complete repeal of the Working Families Tax Cuts” which would “add taxes back on tips, overtime, and Social Security.”

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Iowa Amendment One is a proposed state constitutional amendment that would amend the state’s constitution to require a two-thirds supermajority vote in the state House and Senate to pass any bill that raises individual or corporate state income tax rates, or creates a new state income tax.

The "Turek's Too Liberal" Tour will continue calling out @turek4iowa for being too liberal to represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate.



Turek skipped votes on the Iowa Farm Bill and rural healthcare funding. When he did show up he voted with the far left—from welfare for illegal… pic.twitter.com/8rPGBaPqio — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) August 28, 2026

Any candidate running on making it easier to raise taxes has a political death wish. With Americans across the country struggling to make ends meet, the notion that the government would swipe more of their hard-earned money for the type of nonsense politicians typically spend it on is about as smart as trying to breathe underwater.

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