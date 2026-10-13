To Combat 'Racism,' New York's City Council Plans to Punish White and Asian Students

The soft bigotry of low expectations strikes again. In New York, the City Council is moving to get rid of tests for specialized schools because whites and Asians outperform blacks and Latinos. Remember, not too terribly long ago, we learned that Nikole Hannah-Jones sent her daughter to a failing public school that spent $52,000 a year per student, only for Hannah-Jones' daughter to be unable to write or do math.

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Instead of holding that school accountable and demanding reform, the Left simply shrugged and decided to punish white and Asian students by dumbing down the specialized schools instead of elevating black and Latino students.

Incredible. Simply incredible.



NYC Council wants to get rid of the test for specialized schools since whites & Asians outperform blacks & Latinos.



This is what "equity" means in practice. pic.twitter.com/ivctKcqcCU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2026

"But 70 percent of the kids who access the seats in the Discovery Program are white or asian," he said. "So we're not actually reaching into black and Latino communities, the folks who are being kept out of our specialized high schools. This isn't always been like this ... 20 years ago, 40 percent of kids in our specialized high schools were black and Latino. Today, it's just 10 percent."

And what's changed in the last 20 years? Democrats constantly lowering the standards, introducing DEI and CRT into classrooms, and refusing to educate black and Latino students. Here in Wisconsin, Democrat Gov. Tony Evers even said that some students (read: black and Latino) will never learn to read, so we shouldn't bother trying to teach them.

"Over 60 percent of the kids in our public school system are black and Latino," he continued. "There are so many excellent students. They deserve access to our most prestigious flagship high schools."

Right. And if that's 10 percent, then it's only 10 percent. Demand better of black and Latino parents. This writer also knew a priest who taught at a private school in the Milwaukee inner city. The black students there were often harassed and abused in their neighborhoods for "acting white" by getting a good education. That culture needs to change.

Are black and Latino kids being *kept out* of specialized schools, or are they just not qualifying?



Gifted kids need gifted programs. It’s terrible for them to be stuck in standard educational tracks. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) October 13, 2026

Equity requires that we all be reduced to the lowest common denominator. It's Vonnegut's "Harrison Bergeron" come to life, and the NY City Council is the Handicapper General.

Can't raise the scores so they cancel the test. — Retarded Pineapple (@tardpineapple) October 13, 2026

They didn't even try to raise the scores.

Oh brilliant so their brilliant master plan to fix education is to literally just break the thermometer because they don’t like the temperature it’s reading, absolute genius move from the city council as usual — Nicholas Merten 🇺🇸 (@NicholasMertenK) October 13, 2026

The destruction is the point.

This is communism in action:



Tear down the high- performing so the low-performing feel better. https://t.co/zKQKSpA3Ov — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) October 13, 2026

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That's exactly what communism does. It destroys the good, elevates the mediocre, and leaves a path of damage and death in its wake.

And what will happen here is what happened in colleges and universities who got rid of entrance exams: unqualified students will be admitted, they'll struggle and require a dumbing down of the curriculum and remedial classes, and down the road the powers that be will realize removing the tests was a mistake.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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