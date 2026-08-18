Mississippi Dramatically Improved Reading Scores, but Wisconsin Democrats Rejected Doing the Same

The state of Mississippi has improved reading scores so dramatically that people are calling it the "Mississippi Miracle." Fourth graders are now the best in the nation in reading and math gains, as a matter of fact.

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Mississippi fourth graders aren’t just one of the best in reading and math gains — they’re the best in the nation. pic.twitter.com/0Pv7enwSxm — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 16, 2026

Here's some of that article:

For years, Mississippi ranked near the bottom of national education performance metrics. Today, the state's public schools are drawing national attention for one of the country's most notable academic turnarounds. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, Mississippi's fourth graders rank No. 1 nationally for reading and math score improvement on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) since 2013. Often called the Nation's Report Card, NAEP is the benchmark for comparing student achievement across states. Mississippi was also one of only 13 states to post gains in fourth-grade math since 2022, underscoring the state's continued academic momentum. In 2013, Mississippi fourth graders ranked No. 49 nationally in reading and No. 50 in math. By 2024, those rankings had climbed to No. 9 in reading and No. 16 in math, with the state posting its highest-ever percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced across all four NAEP tested categories: fourth- and eighth-grade reading and math. What's become known as the "Mississippi Miracle" reflects that turnaround.

In 2013, the state passed a package of education reforms, including stronger accountability standards and an emphasis on literacy, including phonics, in earlier grades. The state also initiated the Literacy-Based Promotion Act, requiring struggling readers to receive targeted intervention. It also set a literacy benchmark as a requirement for promotion beyond third grade.

Yes, Mississippi improved reading scores so much, people call it The Mississippi Miracle.



But it wasn't a miracle. Here’s how they did it:pic.twitter.com/EcGZypuFaX https://t.co/3DZtacfUZd — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) August 17, 2026

"They're training the kids to be bad readers," said Niels Hoven, who designed an app to teach kids to read. "If you ask any parent who is teaching their kid to read, it seems fairly obvious. You teach them the letter sounds and you teach them to blend those sounds together. And then your kids start reading."

Mississippi is also one of the nation's poorer states, which proves this improvement isn't about funding.

Given that Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the US once again proves raising student achievement is not a funding problem. https://t.co/hZlywG3oKn — The Principal’s Office (@educator4ever36) August 17, 2026

It's about choices made in the classroom.

And a few years ago, when Wisconsin Democrats laughed, at the idea of emulating Mississippi's success. Now black students in Milwaukee Public Schools test at the bottom nationally in reading and math.

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A few years ago, elected democrats in Wisconsin laughed, (literally in committee), at republicans looking to implement some of the reforms Mississippi adopted.



“Why would we ever want to follow what Mississippi is doing” https://t.co/NVgrkJThXy — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) August 17, 2026

Perhaps that's because Democrats, like Gov. Tony Evers — who was also a teacher and head of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction — have given up on some of our kids, saying they'll never be able to read.

“Those kids that are struggling in those areas aren’t ever gonna read anyway.” - Tony Evers



If literacy is treated as optional for some kids, what is school even for?



The last 16 years were a deliberate reordering of priorities within DPI and K-12 education in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/EQiC8A66gg — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) August 17, 2026

"If we believe that social-emotional learning and dealing with making sure that kids are socially and emotionally well, that their mental health is being taken care of, those kids that are struggling in those areas are never going to read anyway, so why should that be part of our school improvement plan?" Evers said.

The soft bigotry of low expectations is disgusting. https://t.co/J7FHWkzCle — Dittrich4WI (@Dittrich4WI) August 18, 2026

It's absolutely disgusting.

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Milwaukee Public Schools and Mississippi public school student bodies are both about 50 percent black. In the red state of Mississippi, those black students are taught to read and do math. Democrats in Wisconsin have written off black students as never being able to read.

Meanwhile, Tom Tiffany says he'll bring back higher standards and accountability, and turn around Wisconsin's abysmal education system.

The decline in Wisconsin education must stop.



2019: 36% of 4th graders reading proficiently

2022: 33% reading proficiently

2024: 31% reading proficiently



Per-pupil spending is at a record high, yet results are worsening. It's time for accountability and higher standards. https://t.co/qb4BmMUxea — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) June 11, 2026

Mississippi did it, and so can every other state so long as they choose to put education ahead of a political agenda.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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