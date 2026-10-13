DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

John Cleese Just Humiliated Humza Yousaf in Debate Over Islam's Incompatibility With Western Values

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 13, 2026 10:00 AM
Advertisement
John Cleese Just Humiliated Humza Yousaf in Debate Over Islam's Incompatibility With Western Values
AP Photo/ Edmond Terakopian, file

Former First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf doesn't think people in the United Kingdom should be able to debate the merits and value of Islam, because they're "asserting that Muslims are not compatible with life in Britain." That's because they're not. They have made it illegal to fly the Union Jack and St. George's flag, they are behind the skyrocketing number of rapes and sex trafficking of British women and girls, and they intimidate British Jews, pray in the street, and undermine British Culture.

Advertisement

They do not belong there. They've made that crystal clear. They even went so far as to try to get John Cleese — probably Britain's most famous comedian — arrested for criticising Islam, and they tried to intimidate him into canceling a show in Birmingham.

Cleese wasn't having any of Yousaf's nonsense, and called him out by proving how Islam is, in fact, incompatible with British culture.

"A meeting point, half way? Stoning women only with pieces of wood ? Removing only half the clitoris? Let's have some suggestions, please, Humza," he wrote.

Recommended
Zacharia Drops Major Guilfoyle News at First Briefing Cameron Arcand Hey, Dems, on the Ilhan Omar Raid, Judges Do Not Sign Off on Such Warrants Without Good Cause Matt Vespa
Advertisement

British authorities tacitly admitted these migrants aren't compatible when they started distributing pamphlets to migrants reminding them that women can leave the house without a man's permission, get a job, go to school, and should not be raped. People who are compatible with British culture would know this.

And the mass use of welfare. In Minnesota, 85 percent of the Somali Muslim population are on welfare. That's not compatible, and it's probably the same in the U.K.

A German Muslim preacher said they will stone "adulterous" women when they enact Sharia law in Germany.

Truly, a legend.

This is their own words. They plan to conquer, not assimilate. And Humza Yousaf is fine with that.

Advertisement

As with Democrats in America, every accusation from the European Left is also a confession.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics UNITED KINGDOM | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Zacharia Drops Major Guilfoyle News at First Briefing

Zacharia Drops Major Guilfoyle News at First Briefing

Cameron Arcand
Hey, Dems, on the Ilhan Omar Raid, Judges Do Not Sign Off on Such Warrants Without Good Cause

Hey, Dems, on the Ilhan Omar Raid, Judges Do Not Sign Off on Such Warrants Without Good Cause

Matt Vespa
'Shut Up': Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Words for Democrats Whining About Voter ID

'Shut Up': Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Words for Democrats Whining About Voter ID

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos