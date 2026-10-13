John Cleese Just Humiliated Humza Yousaf in Debate Over Islam's Incompatibility With Western Values

Former First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf doesn't think people in the United Kingdom should be able to debate the merits and value of Islam, because they're "asserting that Muslims are not compatible with life in Britain." That's because they're not. They have made it illegal to fly the Union Jack and St. George's flag, they are behind the skyrocketing number of rapes and sex trafficking of British women and girls, and they intimidate British Jews, pray in the street, and undermine British Culture.

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Debate Islam all you want. Perfectly legitimate.



That's not what you're doing. You're asserting that Muslims are not compatible with life in Britain and therefore do not belong here.



That isn't debate, that is lighting the fuse and hoping others will throw the molotov cocktail. https://t.co/kUTmRWwMiW — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 12, 2026

They do not belong there. They've made that crystal clear. They even went so far as to try to get John Cleese — probably Britain's most famous comedian — arrested for criticising Islam, and they tried to intimidate him into canceling a show in Birmingham.

Cleese wasn't having any of Yousaf's nonsense, and called him out by proving how Islam is, in fact, incompatible with British culture.

Well Humza, how do you reconcile child marriage, wife beating, clitorectomies and stoning women...with

traditional English values



Do you see a compromise ? Child marriage is OK if the girl is over ten, perhaps ?



A meeting point, half way ? Stoning women only with pieces of wood… https://t.co/HJ8vsRZ1Zt — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 13, 2026

"A meeting point, half way? Stoning women only with pieces of wood ? Removing only half the clitoris? Let's have some suggestions, please, Humza," he wrote.

British authorities tacitly admitted these migrants aren't compatible when they started distributing pamphlets to migrants reminding them that women can leave the house without a man's permission, get a job, go to school, and should not be raped. People who are compatible with British culture would know this.

Let’s not forget cousin marriage



…which puts a huge burden on the NHS and British taxpayers — ānaru (@ZooNealand) October 13, 2026

And the mass use of welfare. In Minnesota, 85 percent of the Somali Muslim population are on welfare. That's not compatible, and it's probably the same in the U.K.

don't forget the honour killings - just one big happy family — Carol Donaldson (@canadiancarol1) October 13, 2026

A German Muslim preacher said they will stone "adulterous" women when they enact Sharia law in Germany.

John Cleese felting Humza Yousaf has made my morning. https://t.co/sB5xfkuK1B — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) October 13, 2026

Truly, a legend.

This is their own words. They plan to conquer, not assimilate. And Humza Yousaf is fine with that.

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Humza won’t answer you. He’s fine with Scottish children being assaulted if they complain or try defend themselves he deems them racist. He is the real racist, fascist bampot he looks down at. https://t.co/B5Czn6dGHx — Natalie Salera (@NatalieSalywsg) October 13, 2026

As with Democrats in America, every accusation from the European Left is also a confession.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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