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Germany Reveals Hundreds of Child Marriages in Muslim Migrant Communities

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 13, 2026 12:30 PM
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Germany Reveals Hundreds of Child Marriages in Muslim Migrant Communities
AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File

At the beginning of September, Townhall reported on German teachers being instructed to watch for Muslim girls being taken abroad during summer holidays. Why? Officials were worried those girls were being taken to Islamic countries to be forced into child marriage

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But they don't need to look for girls going abroad. They just need to look in the Islamic communities German officials have imported to Deutschland; hundreds of child marriages are happening right on German soil, and to girls as young as 11 years old.

Here's more:

Data revealed that since April 2012, officials in the German state of Baden-Württemberg recorded 358 marriages involving a child. 

But in just eight of these cases were marriages formally annulled. 

The data was revealed after local politicians from the hard-Right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party filed a parliamentary inquiry with the state government. 

Among the most egregious marriages was the 2020 partnering of an 11-year-old Iraqi girl and a 17-year-old Iraqi teenager. It is unclear when or why this marriage was annulled. 

In 2018, meanwhile, a 14-year-old Afghan girl was married to a 30-year-old Afghan man. This case also left questions as to when or why this marriage was annulled unanswered. 

Since 2015, a total of 350 instances of child marriage were recorded. Many of those who were involved in these partnerships came from countries including Syria, Iraq and Pakistan. 

Nikolaos Boutakoglou, one of the AfD politicians who requested the data, said on X: 'Nearly 40 per cent of child marriages were contracted between Syrians, while child marriages between two Germans account for only 0.3 per cent.'

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The Left has tried to excuse the rise in child marriage on "climate change," but the reality is this: there is one ideology where child marriage is the norm, and that's Islam. Child marriage happens in Islamic nations, and now it seems Germany — at least parts of it — are Islamic nations too.

Absolutely sickening. And the Left will accuse anyone who objects to this of being "racist."

Liberal women are doing this because a) they don't want to be seen as racist, b) they think Muslims will help them destroy Western culture and Christianity, and c) that they'll be able to control Muslims once they destroy Christianity and Western culture.

They are in for a rude awakening.

Europe's gay community is shifting to the right as they realize the hordes of Islamic migrants threaten their rights, safety, and even lives.

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They do not care.

It must be stopped. If they want child marriage, Sharia law, and other Islamic ideology, they can go to one of the many Islamic nations in the world.

But the destruction is the point.

They marry children, rape women, murder men, and subjugate nations.

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News Topics GERMANY | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | PAKISTAN | SYRIA
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