Here's Why German Schools Are Keeping a Close Eye on Girls Taken Abroad Over Summer Holidays

German schools in the state of Baden-Württemberg issued an emergency form to teachers. Why? So they could identify Muslim girls who may have been taken abroad over the summer holidays and forced to marry men back in their Islamic home countries. Teachers are expected to take action if a girl doesn't return after holidays without providing a clear reason, which is often indicative that the girl has been forced to marry and her new husband is barring her from returning to Germany.

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Two years ago, the country recorded almost 70 instances of forced marriage.

The German state of Baden-Württemberg has sent schools an emergency form to help teachers identify girls who may be taken abroad during the summer holidays and forced to marry.



Teachers have been told to take action if a girl does not return to school after the holidays without… pic.twitter.com/YuCJOSMVqb — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 2, 2026

Here's more:

In a press release dated July 31, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport stated that if pupils fail to return to lessons without explanation once the holidays end, this can in individual cases raise the suspicion of forced marriage or of being prevented from returning from abroad. Baden-Württemberg’s summer holidays will last until September 12. The ministry has provided schools with an emergency form titled “Forced marriage during the holidays – How can you, as someone not directly affected, help?” produced by the women’s rights organisation Terre des Femmes. The German weekly Junge Freiheit reported on the measure on August 24. The document offers practical guidance for teachers on recognising warning signs and lists specialised advice centres that can assist. The form is intended to enable schools to act quickly and in the interests of those at risk. Forced marriage has been a criminal offence in Germany since 2011, under paragraph 237 of the criminal code, which took effect on July 1 that year. The offence carries a prison sentence of between six months and five years. Lesser cases are punishable by a fine or up to three years.

Of course, girls could be forced to lie so that teachers do not know they're going to be taken out of the country. Once that happens, Germany can do almost nothing to help these girls.

There are also troubling reports that tens of thousands of girls in Germany are either at risk for female genital mutilation or have already undergone the barbaric procedure.

Why don’t liberal white women put on their Handmaid’s Tale outfits for these stories? The same reason they said women should “line up on their knees” for Bill Clinton. It’s never been about right vs wrong. It’s always been about competing for the attention of a powerful male. pic.twitter.com/1JSzAz35Op — Thanatos Savehn (@ThanatosSavehn) September 3, 2026

They don't want to be seen as racist.

Muslims sending off their children to get married 🧕🏾☝🏾 https://t.co/STnOKvbDPC — Veritas 🧬 (@HumanVsLife08) September 3, 2026

The Left, of course, is running interference for this. Instead of blaming it on Islam, they reported that the driving cause of child marriage is climate change. That's nonsensical, of course. Using the Left's own logic that climate change is happening everywhere, we should see people across all demographic groups driven to child marriage.

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But we don't. This is only happening in certain enclaves, and they all have one thing in common.

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