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A Rhode Island Toddler Is Fighting for Her Life After Being Stabbed by a Violent Career Criminal

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 12, 2026 5:00 PM
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A Rhode Island Toddler Is Fighting for Her Life After Being Stabbed by a Violent Career Criminal
Townhall Media

A 26-year-old mother in Providence, Rhode Island, was doing what countless parents do every day: waiting at a bus stop with her toddler in a stroller. But late last week, that routine trip turned into a nightmare that left the woman's 2-year-old daughter fighting for her life.

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The toddler was stabbed in the face by Nelson Blanco, a career criminal with a long rap sheet, after Blanco started harassing the woman, who was waiting for her other children to get off a school bus. To get away from Blanco, the woman crossed the street. That's when Blanco attacked, stabbing the girl multiple times in the face and the mother in her shoulder.

This wasn't the first time Blanco was accused of stabbing children, either. In 2003, he was accused of stabbing two 7-year-old boys in Providence but was found incompetent to stand trial. Other cases ended the same way and earlier this year, a doctor said Blanco was not a threat to the community.

Here's more:

[Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez] noted that the little girl allegedly stabbed by Blanco was 'fighting for her life' at Hasbro Children's Hospital, according to the outlet.

The toddler's mom was allegedly stabbed in the shoulder by Blanco.

However, she has since been treated and released from the hospital to be with her daughter.

Police said Blanco, who has no known address, broke into a nearby home on Daboll Street after being chased off by a bystander.

He ran past a woman in the home's kitchen, though she was not hurt in the incident, WPRI reported.

Blanco then locked himself in the basement, but police officers eventually broke in and arrested him.

He has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering into the dwelling of someone over the age of 60, possession of a knife while committing a crime of violence and possession of a knife with a blade longer than three inches.

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This should never happen.

That may be the endgame here.

Why isn't he charged with attempted murder? He tried to kill a toddler.

That was 23 years ago, showing some blue cities were insane for decades.

Gotta crack a few eggs to make that socialist utopia omelette, after all. If toddlers die, so be it.

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This is what "equity" in criminal justice looks like, by the way.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | MENTAL HEALTH | RHODE ISLAND
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