A Rhode Island Toddler Is Fighting for Her Life After Being Stabbed by a Violent Career Criminal

A 26-year-old mother in Providence, Rhode Island, was doing what countless parents do every day: waiting at a bus stop with her toddler in a stroller. But late last week, that routine trip turned into a nightmare that left the woman's 2-year-old daughter fighting for her life.

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The toddler was stabbed in the face by Nelson Blanco, a career criminal with a long rap sheet, after Blanco started harassing the woman, who was waiting for her other children to get off a school bus. To get away from Blanco, the woman crossed the street. That's when Blanco attacked, stabbing the girl multiple times in the face and the mother in her shoulder.

This wasn't the first time Blanco was accused of stabbing children, either. In 2003, he was accused of stabbing two 7-year-old boys in Providence but was found incompetent to stand trial. Other cases ended the same way and earlier this year, a doctor said Blanco was not a threat to the community.

Toddler girl fighting for life after being stabbed in face by stranger at bus stop who cops say was previously ruled unfit to stand trial after stabbing two other children https://t.co/HXZuUP0IvQ — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 9, 2026

Here's more:

[Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez] noted that the little girl allegedly stabbed by Blanco was 'fighting for her life' at Hasbro Children's Hospital, according to the outlet. The toddler's mom was allegedly stabbed in the shoulder by Blanco. However, she has since been treated and released from the hospital to be with her daughter. Police said Blanco, who has no known address, broke into a nearby home on Daboll Street after being chased off by a bystander. He ran past a woman in the home's kitchen, though she was not hurt in the incident, WPRI reported. Blanco then locked himself in the basement, but police officers eventually broke in and arrested him. He has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering into the dwelling of someone over the age of 60, possession of a knife while committing a crime of violence and possession of a knife with a blade longer than three inches.

This should never happen.

Democrats are going out of their way to keep violent criminals out there murdering and assaulting law abiding citizens. They hope that if we have enough and start fighting back they will have an excuse to declare martial law and turn their states full fascist. — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) October 11, 2026

That may be the endgame here.

The doctor who signed off on his release needs to be charged with attempted murder. What good is expert opinion when it bears no responsibility? — JMO (@Jmo4show) October 11, 2026

Why isn't he charged with attempted murder? He tried to kill a toddler.

Whoever released him the first time should be forced into a room alone with him. https://t.co/kn70jLs1S0 — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 11, 2026

That was 23 years ago, showing some blue cities were insane for decades.

Liberals be like yes the retarded toddler-stabbing schizophrenic stabbed another toddler after being released but that is an acceptable downside of restorative justice https://t.co/WXZp9QvQHh — varrock (@varrock) October 11, 2026

Gotta crack a few eggs to make that socialist utopia omelette, after all. If toddlers die, so be it.

Congratulations on the “progress,” Rhode Island! https://t.co/dZiAe860XY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 11, 2026

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This is what "equity" in criminal justice looks like, by the way.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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