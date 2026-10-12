DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Minnesota Democrats Made Fools of Themselves at the Republicans' Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 12, 2026 7:00 PM
Advertisement
Minnesota Democrats Made Fools of Themselves at the Republicans' Lincoln-Reagan Dinner
AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

Last week, the Left in Minnesota made bigger fools of itself by invading the Republican Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, featuring former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) shared details of the event first, and said they can't let Republican Lisa Demuth do to Minnesota what Scott Walker did to Wisconsin.

Advertisement

That's hilarious in and of itself. Walker saved Wisconsin's economy and its taxpayers by putting an end to the public sector unions' stranglehold on our schools and our wallets via Act 10, and he opened up the state to school choice, pulling kids in Milwaukee out of failing public schools.

That monster.

But what's really rich is these lunatics stormed the stage while Demuth — who happens to be a black woman — was speaking. They did so while holding a KKK sign.

The KKK was a Democrat organization meant to continue segregation and enforce Jim Crow laws. Republicans fought to free the slaves; that was part of why the Republican Party was founded (in Wisconsin, by the way).

Recommended
Breaking Bad Star RJ Mitte Dies at 34 Joe Chalfant Shoot Him Live Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

They made a $1,200 donation to the Republicans. Absolute geniuses, these people.

"Republicans are over the target, folks.We’re leading in the polls in two statewide races, and Michele Tafoya is currently TIED with Peggy Flanagan.Democrats want to intimidate Republicans, but we will not back down," Grage wrote on X.

It is peak Minnesota insanity.

Here's video of it, too.

Advertisement

Now, imagine what would happen if conservatives did this to Democrats. The media would be in full-blown meltdown mode, and we'd get days of stories about the "racist" Republicans attacking a candidate of color, just like the media did when Kamala Harris ran for president. It's as transparent as it is racist.

If Demuth and Michelle Tafoya manage to beat back the Minnesota Democrat machine, the Left will lose its mind.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GOP | MINNESOTA | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Breaking Bad Star RJ Mitte Dies at 34

Breaking Bad Star RJ Mitte Dies at 34

Joe Chalfant
Shoot Him Live

Shoot Him Live

Kurt Schlichter
Employees at Obama's Presidential Library Vow to Unionize, Citing Intolerable Working Conditions

Employees at Obama's Presidential Library Vow to Unionize, Citing Intolerable Working Conditions

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos