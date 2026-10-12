Minnesota Democrats Made Fools of Themselves at the Republicans' Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

Last week, the Left in Minnesota made bigger fools of itself by invading the Republican Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, featuring former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) shared details of the event first, and said they can't let Republican Lisa Demuth do to Minnesota what Scott Walker did to Wisconsin.

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🚨 BREAKING: An official @MinnesotaDFL account posted the details of tonight’s Minnesota Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.



They encouraged crazed leftist activists “Don’t let Lisa Demuth do to Minnesota what Scott Walker did to Wisconsin.”



A protester charged the stage… pic.twitter.com/2FqlnwH21w — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 10, 2026

That's hilarious in and of itself. Walker saved Wisconsin's economy and its taxpayers by putting an end to the public sector unions' stranglehold on our schools and our wallets via Act 10, and he opened up the state to school choice, pulling kids in Milwaukee out of failing public schools.

That monster.

But what's really rich is these lunatics stormed the stage while Demuth — who happens to be a black woman — was speaking. They did so while holding a KKK sign.

“RepubliKKKan Party”



They charged the stage when Lisa Demuth, a black woman, was speaking.



Democrats are idiots. https://t.co/rXWMJVkXXu pic.twitter.com/I3YLdQ2MDj — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 10, 2026

The KKK was a Democrat organization meant to continue segregation and enforce Jim Crow laws. Republicans fought to free the slaves; that was part of why the Republican Party was founded (in Wisconsin, by the way).

🚨 BREAKING: A radical leftist stormed the stage at tonight’s Minnesota Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Dinner while gubernatorial candidate Lisa Demuth was speaking.



About three dozen protesters caused a chaotic scene outside the hotel hosting the event. Six even paid $200 each… — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 10, 2026

They made a $1,200 donation to the Republicans. Absolute geniuses, these people.

"Republicans are over the target, folks.We’re leading in the polls in two statewide races, and Michele Tafoya is currently TIED with Peggy Flanagan.Democrats want to intimidate Republicans, but we will not back down," Grage wrote on X.

This might be Peak Minnesota Insanity



Crazy Lefty White Liberal Woman Storms the stage to Interrupt Lisa Demuth the Republican Nominee for Governor



Holding a KKK Sign



Lisa is a Black Woman....could be the first Black Woman Governor in the US



So the lefty literally did the… https://t.co/EjvfN5Z8fY pic.twitter.com/z9qY4Fax64 — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) October 10, 2026

It is peak Minnesota insanity.

Here's video of it, too.

NEW: The Minnesota GOP says "radical DFL protesters stormed the stage" tonight at their Lincoln-Reagan Dinner pic.twitter.com/Z3jA51Rxea — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) October 10, 2026

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Now, imagine what would happen if conservatives did this to Democrats. The media would be in full-blown meltdown mode, and we'd get days of stories about the "racist" Republicans attacking a candidate of color, just like the media did when Kamala Harris ran for president. It's as transparent as it is racist.

If Demuth and Michelle Tafoya manage to beat back the Minnesota Democrat machine, the Left will lose its mind.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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