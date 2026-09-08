These Political Signs Are Popping Up in Wisconsin, and It's Great

We have warned Wisconsin voters that if David Crowley wins the governor's race in November, he will turn Wisconsin into East Minnesota, adopting the same failed tax-and-spend policies as Tim Walz, and following Minnesota's disastrous lead in being a sanctuary state for illegal aliens, criminals and otherwise. Now signs warning voters not to turn Wisconsin into their neighbor are popping up in the state, and you love to see it.

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These are all over Wisconsin.



Minnesota has become national punchline.



Have some pride. Send the tax-and-fraud DFL packing in November. pic.twitter.com/zCf9brR1E6 — Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) September 7, 2026

Send the DFL packing in Minnesota and reject Democrats in Wisconsin. It's the only way to save the state.

Hudson is less than 10 miles away. I Zillow houses there like 20 times a week.



November is it for us, one way or another. pic.twitter.com/KrMUJMLzn0 — Arthur “A.I. Slop” Fortune (@CBove1) September 7, 2026

A lot of people will flee Minnesota and Wisconsin if Democrats win.

And that's really bad, considering who is running Wisconsin.

Hello from Minnesota https://t.co/2931o8Q1QJ pic.twitter.com/OKrxNRq2Sc — John Nagel for Congress MN-5 (@Nagel4Congress) September 8, 2026

They're birds of a feather.

As a Minnesotan, I’ve used this analogy for Texas. Don’t Minnesota your Texas, vote for @TheAKGuy. Seriously, I have lived in Minnesota my entire life and the last 25 years, the damage that has happened to Minnesota is insane. https://t.co/enFXlbqMuu — BASEDWHEELZ (@BASEDWHEELZ) September 8, 2026

The damage is incalculable. Crime, illegal immigration, billions in Somali welfare fraud, and an incurable case of Trump Derangment Syndrome.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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