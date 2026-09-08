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These Political Signs Are Popping Up in Wisconsin, and It's Great

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 08, 2026 4:30 PM
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These Political Signs Are Popping Up in Wisconsin, and It's Great
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

We have warned Wisconsin voters that if David Crowley wins the governor's race in November, he will turn Wisconsin into East Minnesota, adopting the same failed tax-and-spend policies as Tim Walz, and following Minnesota's disastrous lead in being a sanctuary state for illegal aliens, criminals and otherwise. Now signs warning voters not to turn Wisconsin into their neighbor are popping up in the state, and you love to see it.

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Send the DFL packing in Minnesota and reject Democrats in Wisconsin. It's the only way to save the state.

A lot of people will flee Minnesota and Wisconsin if Democrats win.

They're birds of a feather.

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Zohran Mamdani Just Insulted Every 9/11 Victim, Survivor, and American With This Despicable Gesture Amy Curtis You'll Never Guess Who Gavin Newsom Blames for California's Bad Reputation Amy Curtis
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The damage is incalculable. Crime, illegal immigration, billions in Somali welfare fraud, and an incurable case of Trump Derangment Syndrome.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics WISCONSIN | MINNESOTA | 2026 ELECTIONS | TIM WALZ | KEITH ELLISON | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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