Hope Walz Is Mad at Minnesota Republicans for This Ridiculous Reason

In some ways, we have to feel for Hope Walz. With parents like hers, she didn't really stand a chance. The Walz's oldest child is mad at Republicans in her state, calling them "racist." That's a day ending in -y for Democrats most of the time, but Hope Walz has a very specific reason for her anger this time: the ugly, Somali-esque Minnesota state flag.

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Hope Walz is mad because Minnesota Republicans are “racist” for supporting the old Minnesota flag over the new one—which 7 out of 10 Minnesotans disapprove of the new one, by the way.



Also, Michele Tafoya is Colombian, and Lisa Demuth is Black.



Yeah, Republicans are so racist. pic.twitter.com/hTyxUOXgXH — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 7, 2026

"Okay, Minnesota Republicans, come to the front. Come, come to the front," Walz said. "You all, and I mean literally all of you are so bad at being politicians it's actually, it's funny at this point."

Has she met her father?

"Minnesota should be a purple state and you guys just f***ing lose everything," she continued. "It's hilarious, actually. You're also just generally bad people and that is, you know, we should not forget that."

She's lovely.

"But I was just at the fair like a week ago, and these people's obsession with the old Minnesota flag is like a racist rallying cry for their people. It's honestly, it's hilariously sad. It's hilariously sad, right? Because the old flag was very damaging and they're using it as, like, their Confederate flag type thing," Walz said.

How was the old flag — featured in this article's header image — "damaging"? Hope Walz doesn't elaborate on that.

"But they like to call the Left snowflakes, but these people, like, can't let go of a racist, harmful flag," she added. "Also, you're spending all your time focusing on a flag and not the fact that this administration has caused costs to absolutely skyrocket and people are f***ing struggling every single day. Y'all are just gonna lose again and again and again."

"Anyway," Walz said, "vote for Peggy and Amy and all of the Democrats. Thank you."

The Republicans should run this foul-mouthed tirade in ads 24/7.

That flag replaced the old one in 2024, and it's failed to impress Minnesotans. As Grage pointed out, 70 percent of Minnesotans disapprove of the new flag.

We thought Democrats respected democracy?

I do laugh, though, because the old flag is simply a representation of the Minnesota we want back.



Before her dad destroyed the state under a Democrat trifecta.



$19B surplus gone.

$9B increase in taxes.

$9B+ in fraud.



A net loss in domestic migration, while absolutely bleeding… — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 7, 2026

"A net loss in domestic migration, while absolutely bleeding wealth to red states. He’s not running for reelection because he was exposed as a horrible Governor. The guy isn’t viable for dog catcher at this point," Grage wrote on X.

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This writer thinks Walz will appoint himself to Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat if she wins the governor's race.

The acorn sure didn’t fall far from the tree. — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) September 8, 2026

It clearly does not.

Me, when they took the hot Native guy on the horse off our flag https://t.co/qhO6WZ9UxU pic.twitter.com/lSE5iJFaIj — subtweetive streak (@simpleartfarmer) September 8, 2026

Okay, this made us chuckle. Well played.

No sane person cares one iota about being called a racist anymore.



It's like a dog barking. Just mindless noise. https://t.co/Z5DwmtHg2t — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) September 8, 2026

That word is devoid of all meaning.

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