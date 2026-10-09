Former NJ Mayor Begs President Trump to Monitor the Garden State's Midterm Elections

Mario Kranjac, the former mayor of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, is pleading with the Trump administration to send federal election monitors to the Garden State following revelations that hundreds of non-citizens were voting in elections. Kranjac wrote a letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche and Robert Frazer, the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, saying the state's voter roll issues — which Gov. Mikie Sherrill admitted to, but refused to fix — "warrant further federal scrutiny."

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Former NJ mayor urges Trump admin to monitor state election after hundreds of non-citizens voted https://t.co/dcpDC7Q39C pic.twitter.com/CZx8kzl0fr — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2026

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“The state has not disclosed the magnitude of the problem or the identity of non-citizen registered voters, which likely results from our Governor’s continuation of unlawful sanctuary state policies that provide certain protections and services to noncitizens at taxpayer expense,” Kranjac wrote in the letter. “Given the state’s reluctance to cooperate, my experience as an elected official in the state leads me to believe the problem could be significantly larger than Gov. Mikie Sherrill is willing to admit or confront publicly,” he added. Kranjac, a Republican, had led the city of Englewood Cliffs, which is home to CNBC’s headquarters, from 2016 to 2024.

Sherrill said back in July that more than 6,600 people who answered "no" to a question about U.S. citizenship were added to the voter rolls. At least 400 that we know of them voted in elections dating back to 2023. Sherrill blamed this on a "serious software error" in the Motor Vehicle System involving a French tech company, IDEMIA. That company said the state had access to the data indicating those individuals weren't U.S. citizens.

The Department of Homeland Security believes more than 35,000 non-citizens may be on New Jersey voter rolls. According to The New York Post, Attorney General Blanche said the administration plans to conduct federal oversight of elections during the midterms. "Since the '60s, the Department of Justice has monitored elections," Blanche said. "Every single election has been monitored. President Trump is doing the same thing that every single administration has done in our generation."

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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