Susan Smith, the South Carolina woman who drowned her two young sons in 1994, was up for parole this week. In 2024, she was denied parole, and her ex-husband, David Smith, planned to oppose her release, telling CNN he believed she should die in prison.

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🚨 Susan Smith denied parole for the second time after k*lling her 2 kids in 1994. https://t.co/rIEyMMDGdx pic.twitter.com/zr7fq2LW79 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 19, 2026

According to the Associated Press, Smith is eligible under South Carolina law to apply for parole every two years now that she's served 30 years behind bars. She was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for murdering 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex Smith. The jury chose not to give Smith the death penalty.

David Smith, father of Michael and Alex, was at the hearing. Pinned to his jacket, over his heart, was the picture of his young sons he wore throughout Smith's trial and at her 2024 parole hearing. "I know I have to be here again in two years. — struggling again, trying to find the words that convince them to keep her behind bars," Smith said.

In his testimony, Smith told the parole board, "She took away one of the greatest gifts God gives us – life. She did that deliberately. It wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t a mistake. She did it deliberately."

Susan Smith appeared on video and said she regretted murdering her sons.

"I know that David didn’t get to see Michael and Alex grow up. You didn’t get to see him ride a bike or go to school. And I’m really, really sorry for that, and I would go back and change all of that if I could, I would, OK? I’m not the same person I was 32 years ago," she said.

The board voted unanimously to deny Susan Smith's parole. She can apply for parole again in 2028.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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